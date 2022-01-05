NFL, Legends to open 'NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa' store at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace 

The National Football League (NFL) and Legends, announced today the opening of NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa, an innovative NFL-themed store located in the renowned Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. A first for the League, NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will offer a unique assortment of exclusive fan gear across all 32 clubs, the League, NFL events and special collaborations with celebrities and local designers. NFL Las Vegaspresented by Visa will also become a leading destination for unique fan experiences including special product launch events and NFL player and talent appearances.

"Home to the Raiders and the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas continues to be a premier location for the League to expand our presence and grow our fanbase," said Ryan Samuelson, VP of consumer products at the NFL. "NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will add to the vibrancy of the city while providing fans with a modern retail experience in collaboration with Legends and Visa against the backdrop of the upcoming Pro Bowl, the 2022 NFL Draft, and the recently announced Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas."

NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa is an extension to the ongoing partnership between NFL and Legends, building on Legends strong on-site retail executions at NFL tentpole events including new per cap records at Super Bowl LV.

"Legends is proud to continue our partnership with the NFL to create a unique, immersive retail experience in Las Vegas that is sure to become a destination for football fans," said Dan Smith, president, Legends Hospitality. "We have designed a store with the fan in mind, offering exclusive products and customization options as well as special in-store events that will provide something for fans of all ages."

Visa, the official payment services technology partner of the NFL, will provide seamless, safe, and secure digital payments at the store, making way for an enhanced shopping experience. When using a Visa contactless card, fans will also be able to utilize a first-of-its-kind RFID-enabled check-out solution.

"From day one, this retail experience will offer a seamless and secure payment environment while providing future real estate to trial or launch even newer payment experiences," said Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president and head of North America marketing, Visa. "As more retailers recognize the value that payment technology can bring to their businesses, we are proud to have such a strong partnership with the NFL that enables us to provide fans with the latest in payments, whether in a stadium or a new retail environment like this one."