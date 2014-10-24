NFL legend Jerry Rice's keys to fitness

JR: Well, what CrossFit is, it's such an endurance thing that if I work one day, I'm taking the next day off, giving my body time to recoup. And I've developed so many different routines. The thing, too, with CrossFit is that it might take 10 minutes, or it might take 15 or 20 minutes. It's not time consuming. You go, you hit it, you get it in and you're done. Then you have the rest of the day to do what you want. You don't have to go to the gym and spend two hours in the gym. Depending on how much time you spend on cardio in the gym (maybe 30 minutes), you might spend like three or four hours in the gym. You don't need that with CrossFit. You can get everything in in about 20 minutes. It's all about giving the body time to recoup, and then you hit it again the next day. I like to change the routines up with the kettlebell, medicine ball, box jumps, the burpees and the jump rope. There's so many things you can do, and a combination of things that you can put together, where it's going to challenge you and give you a great workout.