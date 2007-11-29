NFL launches 'Superad: Who Wants It More' campaign

The pitches will be posted on nfl.com/superad and 48 of them will be eligible for voting. The selected pitches will be grouped by division and fans will vote for one of six players from each division during the regular season voting round, between Nov. and Dec. 26. Videos from the AFC North, AFC West, NFC North and NFC West will be eligible for voting Nov. 29 - Dec. 12. Videos from the AFC East, AFC South, NFC East and NFC South will be eligible for voting Dec. 13 - Dec. 26. The remaining videos will be posted on nfl.com/superad in the Video Sidelines section.