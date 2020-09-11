NFL launches season-long brand campaign 'It Takes All of Us'

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 09:12 PM

"It Takes All of Us," the NFL's brand campaign for the 2020 season, leverages the scale and power of the league to unite the country during a critical time in our nation. The league is committed to integrating important causes vital to players and fans, such as social justice, among others, throughout the season.

As the NFL kicked off its 101st season this evening, the league debuted the campaign through a short film honoring the unprecedented off-season, recognizing the historic social justice movement and community engagement of players and clubs in addition to recognizing the invaluable efforts of frontline workers across the country in the fight against COVID-19.

The "It Takes All of Us" spot features NFL Legend LaDainian Tomlinson's emotional 2017 Hall of Fame induction speech. The spot is set to Grammy award-winning artist Alicia Keys' new song "Love Looks Better." Keys recently announced her performance for NFL Kickoff, with an emphasis on the league's commitment to social justice.

"I am honored to have my speech continue to resonate with our country and spark the change we all desperately need and want," said Tomlinson.

Throughout the 2020 season, the "It Takes All of Us" theme will be woven through NFL initiatives including league cause campaigns as well as Player Health and Safety.

"We are honored to leverage LaDainian Tomlinson's powerful message of "Football is a microcosm of America--all races, religions and creeds living, playing, side by side"as the inspiration for our season-long campaign" said NFL EVP and chief marking officer, Tim Ellis."His words provide a message of unity and hope that will carry the league through an extraordinary 2020 season."

As previously announced, for the duration of Week 1 all NFL fields will feature end zone stencils with the words "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism."

