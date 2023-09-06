NFL launches 'NFL PREM1ERE' jersey patch program to commemorate each rookie's first game

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 06:02 PM

Today, the National Football League announced the launch of NFL PREM1ERE, the League's first-ever jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie's first game in the NFL. 

All rookie players on a 53-man roster to start the 2023 NFL season will wear an exclusive NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey during Week 1. Subsequently, any rookies making their NFL debut over the course of the season will wear the same patch during their first game. The game-worn jerseys will be gifted to the rookies to further honor their first in-season game.

"An NFL rookie's first game marks an unforgettable occasion in his football experience and we are excited to preserve this moment and honor this milestone," said Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Fans can catch the first glimpse of the NFL PREM1ERE patches when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the season opening NFL Kickoff Game this Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock, NFL+, Universo).

