NFL launches 'NFL PREM1ERE' jersey patch program to commemorate each rookie's first game

Today, the National Football League announced the launch of NFL PREM1ERE, the League's first-ever jersey patch program created to recognize and celebrate each rookie's first game in the NFL.

All rookie players on a 53-man roster to start the 2023 NFL season will wear an exclusive NFL PREM1ERE patch on their jersey during Week 1. Subsequently, any rookies making their NFL debut over the course of the season will wear the same patch during their first game. The game-worn jerseys will be gifted to the rookies to further honor their first in-season game.

"An NFL rookie's first game marks an unforgettable occasion in his football experience and we are excited to preserve this moment and honor this milestone," said Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of Football Operations.