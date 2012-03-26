NFL launches its first-ever New York City pop-up store

For the first time, the NFL will open a pop-up store in New York City to celebrate the launch of its new apparel partnerships and the 2012 NFL Draft. The NFL SHOP AT DRAFT located at 1095 Avenue of the Americas at 41st and 42nd Streets will be open April 2 - 30 from 11 am – 8 pm, seven days a week.
The 10,000-square foot space will house merchandise from NFL licensees, including Nike, New Era, Under Armour, GIII, VF and Wilson. The NFL Shop at Draft will be the first place fans may see all 32 NFL teams' New Era Draft Caps as well as all 32 new Nike jerseys (beginning April 3). In addition, fans will have their choice of limited-time-only, unique product exclusive to the NFL Shop at Draft, such as Draft Day Gnomes by Forever Collectables, rhinestone NFL tees from Cuce Apparel and VF 2012 NFL Draft tees.
NFL Shop at Draft celebrates the start of the NFL's new partnerships with Nike and New Era. It was previously announced that beginning in April 2012, the NFL will launch a new apparel framework featuring seven major partners: Nike, New Era, Under Armour, GIII, VF, Outerstuff and '47 Brand.
To kick off opening day, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and current and former players will participate in a ribbon-cutting event on Monday April 2 at 10:45 AM. Goodell then will shop with fans from 11 AM – Noon. The first 500 fans in line to enter the store will receive a commemorative 2012 NFL Draft coin.
The NFL Shop at Draft will be ever-changing, with new merchandise and rotating elements on display throughout the month. The Vince Lombardi Trophy* *will be on display April 4 - 14 and the championship rings from Super Bowl games I – XLV will be on display April 8 - 14. Beginning April 19, fans may purchase commemorative Wilson game footballs and have customized on-site, including the first-ever team specific footballs. This will be the first time Wilson will manufacture game footballs in Manhattan.
Fans may follow @officialnflshop on Twitter to get the latest news about NFL apparel and the NFL Shop at Draft, including new merchandise and player and celebrity appearances.