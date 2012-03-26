NFL launches its first-ever New York City pop-up store

The 10,000-square foot space will house merchandise from NFL licensees, including Nike, New Era, Under Armour, GIII, VF and Wilson. The NFL Shop at Draft will be the first place fans may see all 32 NFL teams' New Era Draft Caps as well as all 32 new Nike jerseys (beginning April 3). In addition, fans will have their choice of limited-time-only, unique product exclusive to the NFL Shop at Draft, such as Draft Day Gnomes by Forever Collectables, rhinestone NFL tees from Cuce Apparel and VF 2012 NFL Draft tees.