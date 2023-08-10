NFL+ launches for the 2023 season; now includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone

NFL+ -- the National Football League's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- officially enters its second season with an exciting upgrade: the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Available across devices in the United States, NFL+ will now include a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone in addition to access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Films' archives and more.

"We launched NFL+ last season to further grow our direct relationship with millions of fans," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "The response was excellent. And as we embark on the second season of NFL+, we are excited to add NFL Network and NFL RedZone and provide greater access to football content for NFL fans everywhere."

NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer strategy, building upon what the league developed with NFL Game Pass. With the growth of OTT, NFL+ is the NFL's commitment to bringing fans the content they want while delivering a marquee consumer experience.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores and NFL.com for $6.99/month or $49.99/year, and it now includes NFL Network across devices. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $99.99/year, and get all of the content and features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays, the All-22 Coaches Film, and now NFL RedZone. Also, for a limited time only, NFL Media is offering a 20% discount off the yearly subscription price for both NFL+ and NFL+ Premium.

With the addition of NFL Network across devices, NFL+ subscribers will get the very latest from the NFL seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, plus eight exclusive live games this season. NFL Network provides viewers information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to the entire NFL calendar, from the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft, to training camps and preseason, the regular season, playoffs and Pro Bowl, and all the way through the Super Bowl.

NFL+ Premium subscribers will also have access to the wildly popular NFL RedZone. Referred to by the media as "red meat for NFL fans," NFL RedZone brings fans every touchdown and all the big moments from every game across the NFL on Sunday afternoons during the regular season. Hosted by Scott Hanson and produced by NFL Network, NFL RedZone cuts from stadium to stadium and delivers fans the most exciting plays as they happen.

NFL Network and NFL RedZone continue to be widely distributed across the United States via major cable, satellite, telco, and streaming pay television providers.