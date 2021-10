NFL launches comprehensive responsible betting education and awareness initiative

NEW YORK, NY -- The National Football League today announced the launch of an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program designed to educate fans who choose to engage in sports betting to do so responsibly. The key message encourages people to play responsibly by sticking to a game plan, including setting a budget to know their limits, using licensed, regulated operators, and asking for help if they need it. The core message of the campaign's creative is "Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly."

"We feel it is critical that the NFL uses the power of our voice to educate and encourage fans who choose to bet to do so in a safe and responsible way," said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. "We also recognize that responsible betting programs across the country are under-resourced, especially as legalization spreads nationwide. Collectively, all of us in the sports and betting industries need to learn from international examples and make sure the development of education and support programs matches the state-by-state growth in legalized sports betting. In collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling and our commercial partners, the league is fully committed to advancing responsible betting awareness, education, and problem-gambling support."

As part of this initiative, the NFL has made a multimillion-dollar, multi-year commitment to significantly expand its long-standing partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG"). NCPG is the leading advocacy group committed to addressing problem gambling through public education programs and help services. The NFL's funding will enable the NCPG to launch a national grant program to fund enhanced services offered by local and statewide providers, as well as innovative prevention programs, including expansion of youth-facing curricula. The league's support will also transform the national problem gambling Helpline system and allow for the development of improved communications tools, including a new website, www.responsibleplay.org, which will provide the public with quick tips about betting safely and support resources for those in need.

"The National Council on Problem Gambling is pleased to partner with the NFL to shine a light on the importance of responsible betting," said Keith Whyte, National Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director. "With this partnership, we are able to exponentially enhance the NCPG's ability to provide advocacy, awareness, and assistance on problem gambling. The NFL's far-reaching initiative demonstrates its strong commitment to being an industry leader in raising awareness. The league's support of our advocacy efforts will help fund new communications initiatives, such as ResponsiblePlay.org and a PSA about problem gambling, expand gambling prevention services where they are most needed, and modernize our National Problem Gambling Helpline operations with updated capabilities."

Beginning today and continuing throughout the season, fans will see the NFL's responsible betting initiative roll out across a variety of channels including online, in-stadium, social media and in print. Later this fall, the program will begin to run on national and local television, including broadcast partners and NFL owned-and-operated media channels. In addition, the NFL is working with clubs to spread awareness and education at the local level.

Additional Details about the NFL's Responsible Betting Initiative and Related Partnerships include:

NFL Campaign

The NFL's initiative is informed by fan research and was developed in collaboration with NCPG. The goal of the platform is to establish a clear tone and stance that provides fans who choose to engage in sports betting with an opportunity to raise awareness about responsible betting tactics and resources.

Consumer-Facing Messaging Details:

- Primary Message: "Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly."

- Messaging Will Encourage Bettors To: Have a solid game plan; Set a budget; Know your limits; Use licensed, regulated operators; and Bet responsibly

- Messaging Will Drive Bettors To: Visit responsibleplay.org for additional resources and to learn more

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG)

The NFL has partnered with NCPG and is providing financial support to help prevent gambling addiction and to help develop a sustainable and safer sports betting ecosystem. The NFL will also serve as a voice for the NCPG so that fans and bettors are aware of the resources available to them.

The NFL has provided the organization with support in upgrading the National Problem Gambling Helpline system by raising criteria, improving call center technology, data collection, reporting, training, and certification. This National Helpline is crucial in prevention and safety, and connects callers instantly and automatically with the appropriate state call center. Help is available 24 hours a day/365 days a year by calling or texting 800-522-4700 or by going to ncpgambling.org/chat.

In addition to supporting impactful programs such as Helpline, NFL contributions will provide a wide range of additional benefits, including:

- Critical investment in the foundation of a national safety net to prevent gambling addiction

- Providing Agility Grants to state NCPG affiliates, nonprofits or other community organizations that can implement innovative problem gambling prevention programs in their local communities

- Ongoing initiatives such as the league's awareness and education marketing campaign to help fans and the public understand and use responsible betting techniques, and know where to get help

NFL's Official Sports Betting Partners

A vital part of the NFL's agreements with its Official Sports Betting Partners (Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings, and FanDuel) is to collaborate with each partner on information sharing and support the NFL's responsible betting efforts.

The NFL's Official Sports Betting Partners have each developed robust responsible gaming programs:

- In the 1980s, Caesars Entertainment became the first casino company to recognize and address responsible gaming through its pioneering "Operation Bet Smart" and "Project 21" programs. In partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, Caesars established the first national toll-free helpline in 1995, and was the first casino company to provide that helpline across customer contact points. Caesars continues to be a responsible gaming innovator, with cutting-edge technology and programs that encourage guests to play responsibly and empower employees to effectively respond to potential gambling-related problems. For more information about Caesars responsible gaming initiatives, visit Caesars.com/rg.

- DraftKings' responsible gaming focus is to protect consumers through game-changing technology, staff training, resources for employees and consumers, and through supporting evidence-based research. DraftKings, a platinum member of NCPG, tailors its products to provide customers with a robust set of responsible gaming tools they need to play responsibly, including limit setting, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion. The company has expanded responsible gaming education and marketing to a broad range of customer touchpoints including email, social media, retail sportsbooks, and across in-stadium assets in collaboration with the American Gaming Association's "Have A Game Plan" campaign. Additionally, DraftKings has funded important research with world-class organizations like the Harvard Medical School affiliated-Cambridge Health Alliance. To learn more about DraftKings' commitment to responsible gaming, please visit the company's Responsible Gaming web page.

- FanDuel has been the industry leader in its commitment to responsible gaming ("RG"). The company maintains a 100-person Compliance team with experts in RG operations, a dedicated RG engineering team and customer service. FanDuel has placed strong emphasis on RG product innovations, including tools allowing customers to set up wager, deposit, and time limits in-app seamlessly, as well as artificially intelligent analysis to spot unsafe play faster. Recently, it named acclaimed sports media personality Craig Carton its National Responsible Gaming Ambassador focused on humanizing and destigmatizing problem gambling. The company was also the first to support the American Gaming Association's national "Have a Game Plan" campaign urging customers to play within limits. FanDuel is the only major operator offering customers opportunity to self-exclude via a free subscription to Gamban, the most comprehensive international gambling blocking software -- able to prohibit access to more than 15,000 sites on up to 15 devices. For more information about FanDuel's commitment to ensuring no bet results in harming a loved one, please visit FanDuel.com/playsafe.