NFL launches $1.2 million youth anti-steroid program

The ATLAS (Adolescents Training and Learning to Avoid Steroids) and ATHENA (Athletes Targeting Healthy Exercise and Nutrition Alternatives) programs are directed by Linn Goldberg, M.D. and Diane Elliot, M.D., of the OHSU School of Medicine. The nationally-recognized programs have undergone randomized controlled evaluations involving more than 4,000 student-athletes in over 50 high schools and have been disseminated for use in more than 60 schools in 31 states. The results of the programs are published in leading medical journals, including the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Archives of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. ATLAS and ATHENA are the only programs recommended by the Anabolic Steroid Control Act of 2004, recognized as model curricula. Please visit www.atlasprogam.com.