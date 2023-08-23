NFL, Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee announce official Super Bowl LVIII events, initiatives

Today, the NFL and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee held a press conference to announce the extensive roster of official events and activations for Super Bowl LVIII. Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events, and International, Sam Joffray, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, and Steve Hill, President & CEO of the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority, revealed the locations of the highly anticipated week-of-Super Bowl events, including fan activations, community-driven initiatives, and more.

"We are thrilled to bring Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas," said O'Reilly. "This city is a capital of sports and entertainment, always providing an incredible high-energy atmosphere for our events. We look forward to continuing the work with our local partners to provide an extraordinary experience for the Las Vegas community and show fans around the world what this city has to offer."

"Super Bowl LVIII will mark an historic achievement for the city of Las Vegas," said Joffray. "Las Vegas is renowned for its entertainment and hospitality, and we are grateful to our community partners and elected officials for their support and collaboration in planning these monumental events. Together, we look forward to welcoming fans to the city for what will be an unforgettable week."

EVENTS AND VENUES INCLUDE:

NFL Headquarter Hotel at Caesars Palace: The NFL's home base while on-site in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Fans are invited to get a preview of Super Bowl LVIII and be there for Super Bowl Opening Night fueled by Gatorade, as Super Bowl players and coaches speak to media during their only public appearance in Las Vegas before Super Bowl Sunday. Fans will be able to take part in family-friendly activities, including photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise by NFL Shop presented by Visa and autographs from NFL players. (Note: No direct access to Super Bowl team players.) Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $30 and will be available in December. Fans can visit SuperBowl.com for the most up-to-date information.

Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024: Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, is a family-friendly event that takes place each year during Super Bowl Week. Super Bowl Experience offers fans the opportunity to collect autographs from current NFL players and Legends, shop for merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa, and participate in new and enhanced interactive games and youth football clinics. Super Bowl Experience will also feature photo opportunities with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash against NFL players on LED screens and a Super Bowl display showcasing all 57 Super Bowl rings.