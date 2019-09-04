NFL Kickoff: What to watch for in Packers-Bears opener

There are few holes on Chicago's roster on either side of the ball, but especially on defense. The Bears lost just one starter from last year's top scoring defense to the Packers (Adrian Amos) and replaced him a former Packers starter (Ha Ha Clinton-Dix). Their biggest loss on the defensive side of the ball, in fact, came on the sidelines where Fangio was replaced by Chuck Pagano at defensive coordinator. Chicago is expected to experience a regression in the turnover department from last year's outsize performance and there might be some growing pains with a new defensive playcaller, who hasn't held a DC position in eight seasons. But the Bears are also returning an impenetrable front seven led by Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith and of course Khalil Mack. The Bears linebacker has been a menace off the edges over the past three seasons, recording 162 QB pressures (2nd) and forcing 12 turnovers (T-4th) in that span. In his first game as a Bear, Mack recorded a strip sack and a pick-six at Lambeau before sitting out the second half during Rodgers' miraculous comeback. Expect Mack to play the whole game Thursday barring injury and being the focal point of a Bears defense adjusting to new management.