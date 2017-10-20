NFL IQ quiz Week 7: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 7 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers are provided below.
- The Cardinals-Rams game is a matchup of the NFL's youngest coach (Sean McVay, age 31) and it's third-oldest coach (Bruce Arians, age 65). Who are the only two current head coaches older than Arians?
- The Falcons will face the Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LI. Who was the last team to avenge a Super Bowl loss in the following regular season?
- There has been only one teammate duo in the last 30 seasons to account for a higher percentage of their team's single-season scrimmage yards than Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown this season (64.9 percent). Who was it and for what team?
- Carson Wentz is in line for the fourth-highest single-season passer rating in Eagles history (99.6). Can you name the three Eagles QBs to register a higher rating in a season?
- Adrian Peterson and the Cardinals will face Todd Gurley and the Rams this weekend. Peterson and Gurley are 2 of 10 running backs since 2000 who had 1,000-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing TDs as a rookie. How many of the other 8 can you name?
- This season, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara have 445 and 317 scrimmage yards, respectively. Both RBs are on pace to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards by the end of the season. When is the last time New Orleans had two RBs that finished the season with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards?
Answers
Matt Flynn in Week 16, 2013 (GB lost to PIT 38-31)
Pete Carroll (66) and Bill Belichick (65)
1993 Bills, who beat the Cowboys in the regular season after losing to Dallas in Super Bowl XXVII (went on to lose to Dallas again in SB XXVIII)
Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison, who accounted for 65.1 percent of the Colts' scrimmage yards in 1999
1987 (finished season 5-3 at home)
DAL Ezekiel Elliott (2016), GB Eddie Lacy (2013), WAS Alfred Morris (2012), TB Doug Martin (2012), BUF Willis McGahee (2004), DEN Clinton Portis (2002), SD LaDainian Tomlinson (2001) and DEN Mike Anderson (2000)
2006 season (Reggie Bush and Deuce McAllister)