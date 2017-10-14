NFL IQ quiz Week 6: Time to test your football knowledge

Published: Oct 14, 2017 at 05:00 AM

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 6 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers are posted below.

  1. This weekend, Tom Brady could reach 187 career wins, which would make him the NFL's all-time QB wins leader. In Brady's career, which opposing QB has he beaten the most head-to-head in the regular season?
  1. Aaron Rodgers, who faces the Vikings this week, is 1 of 2 quarterbacks since 1970 to have a passer rating over 100 in games against divisional opponents (minimum 20 games). Who is the other such QB?
  1. The Steelers are averaging their fewest points per game of any season in the Ben Roethlisberger era (19.8). Who was the Steelers' quarterback the last time they averaged fewer than 20 points per game for a season?
  1. The Chiefs currently boast the NFL's leader in passer rating (Alex Smith) and rushing yards (Kareem Hunt). Only two teams since 1970 have finished with the leader in both categories. Who are they?
  1. Leonard Fournette (selected #4 overall in 2017) and Todd Gurley (#10 overall in 2015) are 2 of 6 running backs selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft since 2010. Can you name the other 4?
  1. In Green Bay's win over Dallas in Week 5, rookie RB Aaron Jones eclipsed 100 rushing yards in his first career start. Who was the last Packers running back to accomplish this feat?
  1. The Rams and the Jaguars have a combined 6-4 record this season. When is the last time these two teams finished the season with a combined winning record?
  1. Mitchell Trubisky will face the Ravens in Week 6. He will attempt to become the fifth rookie quarterback to beat John Harbaugh's Ravens. Can you name the other 4 to have done so?
  1. The Browns will face standout rookie QB Deshaun Watson and the Texans this weekend. Who is the last rookie QB that the Browns defeated?
  1. Since Matthew Stafford entered the league in 2009, he ranks 8th in the NFL in passing yards (31,419). His Week 6 opponent Drew Brees ranks first in passing yards during that span (40,988). Can you name the 6 QBs between Brees and Stafford on this list?

ANSWERS

  1. This weekend, Tom Brady could reach 187 career wins, which would make him the NFL's all-time QB wins leader. In Brady's career, which opposing QB has he beaten the most head-to-head in the regular season?

Peyton Manning (9 times)

  1. Aaron Rodgers, who faces the Vikings this week, is 1 of 2 quarterbacks since 1970 to have a passer rating over 100 in games against divisional opponents (minimum 20 games). Who is the other such QB?

Steve Young, who had a 106.1 passer rating in 47 games against NFC West opponents (Rodgers has a 109.5 passer rating in 52 games against NFC North opponents)

  1. The Steelers are averaging their fewest points per game of any season in the Ben Roethlisberger era (19.8). Who was the Steelers' quarterback the last time they averaged fewer than 20 points per game for a season?

Tommy Maddox (2003 season)

  1. The Chiefs currently boast the NFL's leader in passer rating (Alex Smith) and rushing yards (Kareem Hunt). Only two teams since 1970 have finished with the leader in both categories. Who are they?

2014 Cowboys (Tony Romo & DeMarco Murray) and 2013 Eagles (Nick Foles & LeSean McCoy)

  1. Leonard Fournette (selected #4 overall in 2017) and Todd Gurley (#10 overall in 2015) are 2 of 6 running backs selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft since 2010. Can you name the other 4?

Christian McCaffrey (#8 in 2017), Ezekiel Elliott (#4 in 2016), Trent Richardson (#3 in 2012) and C.J. Spiller (#9 in 2010)

  1. In Green Bay's win over Dallas in Week 5, rookie RB Aaron Jones eclipsed 100 rushing yards in his first career start. Who was the last Packers running back to accomplish this feat?

James Starks (2010 Wild Card Round at Eagles)

  1. The Rams and the Jaguars have a combined 6-4 record this season. When is the last time these two teams finished the season with a combined winning record?

2005 season (18-14 combined record)

  1. Mitchell Trubisky will face the Ravens in Week 6. He will attempt to become the fifth rookie quarterback to beat John Harbaugh's Ravens. Can you name the other 4 to have done so?

Dak Prescott, EJ Manuel, Robert Griffin III and Blaine Gabbert

  1. The Browns will face standout rookie QB Deshaun Watson and the Texans this weekend. Who is the last rookie QB that the Browns defeated?

Marcus Mariota (2015 season)

  1. Since Matthew Stafford entered the league in 2009, he ranks 8th in the NFL in passing yards (31,419). His Week 6 opponent Drew Brees ranks first in passing yards during that span (40,988). Can you name the 6 QBs between Brees and Stafford on this list?

Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger

