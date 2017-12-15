NFL IQ quiz Week 15: Time to test your football knowledge

Published: Dec 15, 2017 at 03:59 AM

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 15 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! Answers will be posted at 12 p.m. ET Saturday.

  1. Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger will meet this week as the NFL's top two passing yardage leaders. Who were the last QBs to meet this late in a regular season while ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in passing yards?
  1. Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown have each gained 100-plus scrimmage yards in the last four games. Who was the last teammate duo to accomplish the feat?
  1. In his return to action this weekend, Aaron Rodgers will try to become just the second QB to defeat Cam Newton in Charlotte in either December or January (excludes postseason). Who is the only QB that has done so?
  1. Russell Wilson is averaging 271.3 passing YPG and 37.1 rushing YPG this season. Who is the only other player in NFL history to average 270-plus passing yards per game and 30-plus rushing yards per game for a season?
  1. Alvin Kamara leads all RBs in yards per carry (7.0) by over a full yard. Who was the last qualified RB to lead the NFL by over 1 yard in yards per carry for a season?
  1. Mark Ingram and Kamara are tied for the most combined scrimmage touchdowns by a teammate duo this season (20). Which tandem are they tied with?
  1. There are 37 quarterbacks with at least 15 starts since 2014. Which QB has the worst passer rating among those as a starter?
  1. The Vikings currently rank in the top 10 in passing offense, passing defense, rushing offense and rushing defense. Who was the last team to rank top 10 in all four categories for a season?
  1. Marcus Mariota has 10 TD passes and 14 interceptions this season, but he has a W-L of 8-4. Who was the last QB to make 10-plus starts in a season and post a winning record with a worse TD-INT ratio?
  1. Alex Collins has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last four games. Who is the only Ravens running back to score a rushing touchdown in five straight games within a season?

Answers:

  1. Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger will meet this week as the NFL's top two passing yardage leaders. Who were the last QBs to meet this late in a regular season while ranked 1 & 2 in passing yards?

Answer: Peyton Manning (Colts) & Kurt Warner (Rams) in Week 16, 2001

  1. Le'Veon Bell & Antonio Brown have each gained 100+ scrimmage yards in the last 4 games. Who was the last teammate duo to accomplish the feat?

Answer: Robert Smith & Randy Moss for the 2000 Vikings

  1. In his return to action this weekend, Aaron Rodgers will try to become just the 2nd QB to defeat Cam Newton in Charlotte in either December or January (excludes postseason). Who is the only QB that has done so?

Answer:Matt Ryan (twice)

  1. Russell Wilson is averaging 271.3 passing YPG and 37.1 rushing YPG this season. Who is the only other player in NFL history to average 270+ passing yards per game and 30+ rushing yards per game for a season?

Answer: Steve Young in 1998

  1. Alvin Kamara leads all RBs in yards per carry (7.0) by over a full yard. Who was the last qualified RB to lead the NFL by over 1 yard in yards per carry for a season?

Answer: Barry Sanders in 1994

  1. Mark Ingram & Kamara are tied for the most combined scrimmage touchdowns by a teammate duo this season (20). Which tandem are they tied with?

Answer:Todd Gurley & Sammy Watkins of the Rams

  1. There are 37 quarterbacks with at least 15 starts since 2014. Which QB has the worst passer rating among those as a starter?

Answer:Nick Foles (75.0 passer rating)

  1. The Vikings currently rank in the top 10 in passing offense, passing defense, rushing offense & rushing defense. Who was the last team to rank top 10 in all four categories for a season?

Answer: The 2015 Cardinals (finished 13-3, lost in NFC Championship)

  1. Marcus Mariota has 10 TD passes and 14 interceptions this season, but he has a W-L of 8-4. Who was the last QB to make 10+ starts in a season and post a winning record with a worse TD-INT ratio?

Answer:Mark Sanchez for the 2009 Jets (12 TD, 20 INT)

  1. Alex Collins has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last 4 games. Who is the only Ravens running back to score a rushing touchdown in 5 straight games within a season?

Answer: Willis McGahee in 2007

