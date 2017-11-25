NFL IQ quiz Week 12: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we head into Week 12 of the 2017 season. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers are below.

  1. Carson Wentz is the third QB since the 1970 merger to have 25-plus passing touchdowns and five-or-fewer interceptions in the first 10 games of a season. Who are the other two?
  1. As it stands now, Kirk Cousins is the second quarterback in NFL history to start 10-plus games, have a 100-plus passer rating, and have a losing record in a season. Who is the other?
  1. Le'Veon Bell's 3.8 yards per carry average would be the lowest by a player to win the rushing title since the 1970 merger. Who is the only rushing champion since 1970 to have a yards per carry average below 4.0?
  1. The Jaguars lead the NFL in scoring defense (14.1 PPG allowed) and are tied for the league lead in takeaways (23) this season. They would be the third team in the last 25 seasons to lead or share the league lead in scoring defense and takeaways. The previous two won the Super Bowl, can you name them?
  1. The Jaguars can join which vaunted defense as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to hold opponents to nine-or-fewer points in seven of their first 11 games of the season?
  1. Matt Ryan's NFL-record streak of 64 consecutive games with 200-plus passing yards came to an end in Week 11. Who owns (and how many games is) the longest active streak of games with 200-plus pass yards now?
  1. Since Week 6, only two NFL players with 50-plus carries are averaging over 5.5 yards per carry. Can you name them?
  1. Not surprisingly, Tom Brady has the longest current streak of passes thrown without an interception (169). Who are the two other quarterbacks with an active streak of 100-plus passes without an INT?
  1. The Browns are the third team to start 0-10 in back-to-back seasons. Who are the other two?
  1. Jadeveon Clowney has at least one sack in each of the last four games, good for the second-longest active streak with at least one sack in the NFL. Who is he behind?

Answers

  1. Carson Wentz is the 3rd QB since the 1970 merger to have 25+ pass TD and 5-or-fewer interceptions in the first 10 games of a season. Who are the other two?

Answer:Tom Brady did it in in 2015 and in his MVP 2007 season, and Aaron Rodgers did it both of his MVP seasons (2011 & 2014).

  1. As it stands now, Kirk Cousins is the 2nd QB in NFL history to start 10+ games, have a 100+ passer rating, and have a losing record in a season. Who is the other?

Answer:Drew Brees (did it in 2015 and 2016)

  1. Le'Veon Bell's 3.8 yards per carry average would be the lowest by a player to win the rushing title since the 1970 merger. Who is the only rushing champion since 1970 to have a yards per carry average below 4.0?

Answer:Hall of Fame RB Floyd Little in 1971. He rushed for 1,133 yards on 284 carries (3.99 yards per carry) for the Denver Broncos.

  1. The Jaguars lead the NFL in scoring defense (14.1 PPG allowed) and are tied for the league lead in takeaways (23) this season. They would be the third team in the last 25 seasons to lead or share the league lead in scoring defense and takeaways. The previous two won the Super Bowl, can you name them?

Answer: The 2000 Ravens and 2013 Seahawks

  1. The Jaguars can join the which vaunted defense as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to hold opponents to 9-or-fewer points in 7 of their first 11 games of the season?

Answer: 1975 Steelers (won Super Bowl X)

  1. Matt Ryan's NFL-record streak of 64 consecutive games with 200+ pass yards came to an end in Week 11, who owns (and how many games is) the longest active streak of games with 200+ pass yards now?

Answer:Ben Roethlisberger, 15

  1. Since Week 6, only two NFL players with 50-plus carries are averaging over 5.5 yards per carry. Can you name them?

Answer:Saints teammates Alvin Kamara (6.6 yards per carry)and Mark Ingram (5.6 yards per carry).

  1. Not surprisingly, Tom Brady has the longest current streak of passes thrown without an interception (169). Who are the 2 other quarterbacks with an active streak of 100+ passes without an INT?

Answer:Andy Dalton (112) & Jared Goff (100)

  1. The Browns are the third team to start 0-10 in back-to-back seasons. Who are the other two?

Answer: Houston Oilers (1983-84) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976-77)

  1. Jadeveon Clowney has at least 1.0 sack in each of the last 4 games, good for the 2nd-longest active streak with at least 1.0 sack in the NFL. Who is he behind?

Answer:Joey Bosa, 6-straight games with at least 1.0 sack.

