NFL IQ quiz for Super Bowl: Time to test your football knowledge

Welcome to the Weekly NFL IQ Quiz, testing your knowledge as we move closer toward Super Bowl LII. Think you know your stuff? Give it a go! The answers are posted below.
- Tom Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards this season. Who was the last quarterback to lead the league in pass yards and play in the Super Bowl in the same season?
- Only two quarterbacks have started a Super Bowl after having fewer regular season starts that season than Nick Foles had in 2017 (3). Who are the two QBs?
- Super Bowl LII will feature the biggest discrepancy in career Pro Bowls by any two opposing Super Bowl quarterbacks (Tom Brady 13, Nick Foles 1). Prior to this season, which Super Bowl featured the largest discrepancy?
- The Patriots have the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense and No. 5 scoring defense. The Eagles have the No. 3 scoring offense and No. 4 scoring defense. What was the last Super Bowl matchup in which each of the two teams ranked top five in both scoring offense and defense?
- The Eagles won the NFC Championship by 31 points. Prior to this season, just two of the eight teams that won a conference championship by 30-plus points went on to win the Super Bowl. Who are the two teams?
- The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX. What was the last Super Bowl rematch in which the loser of the first meeting won the second meeting?
- The Eagles are one of two franchises to have a winning record in the Super Bowl era yet no Super Bowl wins. Who is the other team?
- Both LeGarrette Blount and Chris Long will have the opportunity to play in and win the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons with different teams. Who was the last player to do so?
Answers
- Tom Brady is a 2-time MVP, while Blake Bortles has never made a Pro Bowl. Who was the last QB with zero Pro Bowls to beat an MVP-winning QB in the playoffs?
Colin Kaepernick, who beat Aaron Rodgers in 2013 (also beat Cam Newton, who would go on to win MVP in 2015)
- Who is the only quarterback to beat both Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady in one playoff run, as Blake Bortles has the chance to do?
Peyton Manning in 2015
- When Tom Coughlin was a head coach, he went 5-2 against Bill Belichick-coached teams. Who is he tied with for the best record (including playoffs) of any head coach against Belichick?
- Only two players in NFL history have more career receiving touchdowns in the playoffs than Rob Gronkowski (10). One is Jerry Rice (22). Who is the other?
John Stallworth (12)
- Nick Foles became the first QB since Randall Cunningham (1997 Vikings) to win a playoff game after starting 3-or-fewer games in that regular season. Who was the last QB to win multiple playoff games in that scenario?
- The 2017 Eagles did not have a single player gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards this season. Who was the last team to make the Super Bowl despite having zero players gain 1,000+ scrimmage yards in the regular season?
1990 Giants
- Nick Foles has posted a 100+ passer rating in both of his career postseason starts. Who is the only QB since the 1970 merger to begin his playoff career with 3 such games?
Tony Eason (with Patriots)
New York Jets
- Adam Thielen & Stefon Diggs formed the NFL's 3rd-best receiving tandem this season in terms of combined receiving yards (2,125). Which were the only two tandems to post more receiving yards?