NFL investigating spitting claim by Dolphins' Crowder

"There are a lot of things that go on in this game from a trash-talking standpoint," Sparano said. "I'm standing there on the sideline yesterday, and I had a player talk trash to me from the other team, and I didn't say one word to the guy. That being said, that's part of the game. I get it. Whatever floats your boat. I don't think it's part of the game, but to some of them, that's what gets them going.