NFL introduces the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL today announced Apple Music as the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The multi-year partnership brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the most-watched musical performance of the year, with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 90 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes, and today continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

"We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL. "We couldn't think of a more appropriate partner for the world's most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology."

Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, will mark Apple Music's first year as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We're looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show live earlier this year, which featured a lineup of trailblazing musicians, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and marked the first time these five multi-award-winning artists performed together on stage. The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show was awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.