NFL introduces new interactive experience at Pro Bowl

Four different interactive games will challenge fans' football skills. The Extra Point Kick will test your ability to convert an extra point through regulation NFL uprights. Let It Fly puts you in the quarterback position and shows you just how far you can toss a spiral downfield. Refine your passing skills with the Quarterback Challenge by showing off your accuracy on special targets. And once you ace all of those, Touch Pass will test your ability to pass with enough arc to clear the defender and enough aim to drop in into the target.