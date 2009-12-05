NFL introduces new interactive experience at Pro Bowl

The 2010 Pro Bowl isn't the only postseason NFL staple that has undergone changes this year. In place of the long-running NFL Experience, the League will introduce Game Day Fan Plaza to fans in South Florida. This interactive football experience will be open to the general public, free of charge, on Pro Bowl Sunday and to ticket-holders only on Super Bowl Sunday.
Four different interactive games will challenge fans' football skills. The Extra Point Kick will test your ability to convert an extra point through regulation NFL uprights. Let It Fly puts you in the quarterback position and shows you just how far you can toss a spiral downfield. Refine your passing skills with the Quarterback Challenge by showing off your accuracy on special targets. And once you ace all of those, Touch Pass will test your ability to pass with enough arc to clear the defender and enough aim to drop in into the target.
Plenty of concessions will keep even the hungriest of fans satisfied, while sponsor exhibit areas will offer a wide variety of entertainment and giveaways.
Game Day Fan Plaza will also showcase the NFL FLAG Tournament of Championships on the Youth Clinic field at 12:30 p.m. ET on Pro Bowl Sunday.
FAQs
Where is Game Day Fan Plaza located?
Game Day Fan Plaza is located on the grounds of Sun Life Stadium, adjacent to Gates F, G and H. Click here for a map of Game Day Fan Plaza. For driving directions, please visit www.sbxliv.clickandpark.com.
When is Game Day Fan Plaza open?
Game Day Fan Plaza is open to the general public on Pro Bowl Sunday, Jan. 31, 2010, from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET and on Super Bowl Sunday to ticket-holders ONLY from 1 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.
How much are tickets to Game Day Fan Plaza?
Admission to Game Day Fan Plaza is free to the general public on Pro Bowl Sunday and open only to ticket holders on Super Bowl Sunday.
Are there upgraded Game Day Fan Plaza tickets with enhanced options?
No, everyone admitted will be given the same access to all features of Game Day Fan Plaza.
Where do I park to enter Game Day Fan Plaza? How much is parking?
Pro Bowl Fan Plaza parking for the general public on Sunday Jan. 31, 2010 will be available from 10 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET. To obtain FREE parking within walking distance of Fan Plaza, download this map and coupon and present it to the parking attendant upon entry to the lot. Vehicles without their FREE Pro Bowl Fan Plaza parking coupon will pay $10 cash.
Super Bowl ticketed fans coming to Game Day Fan Plaza on Super Bowl Sunday should purchase their parking at www.sbxliv.clickandpark.com. For the Super Bowl parking map, please click here.
What NFL players will be signing autographs at Game Day Fan Plaza?
A schedule of players will be posted on NFL.com in late January. Players will be available on Pro Bowl Sunday only. Please note: All player appearances are subject to change without notice.
How many items will NFL players sign? Can I bring my own memorabilia?
Fans will be allowed to have each player sign one item and are welcome to bring their own memorabilia.
Are there age limits on the elements at Game Day Fan Plaza?
The various passing and kicking games are for fans of all ages after waivers have been signed by an adult or guardian age 18 or over. Click here to download a printable version of the waiver.
Is there an ADA entrance to Game Day Fan Plaza?
Yes, NFL Game Day Fan Plaza is ADA-compliant. Please look for the NFL staff wearing "Disability Services" jackets for assistance on-site. ADA parking is available in Parking Lot 2A. Go to www.sbxliv.clickandpark.com for Pro Bowl and Super Bowl Sunday parking.
Can I bring in any outside food or beverages?
No outside food or beverages of any kind will be allowed into Game Day Fan Plaza. However, there will be concessions available for purchase throughout the Game Day Fan Plaza campus.
Are cameras and video cameras allowed into Game Day Fan Plaza?
Cameras and video cameras for personal use are not restricted. However, if you are a member of the press, you will need to contact Matt Paulson at mattp@bzapr.com.
What can I bring in to the NFL Game Day Fan Plaza?
You and your personal belongings will be subject to search upon entry into Game Day Fan Plaza. Bags under 12" will be permitted and are subject to search. The following items are prohibited: oversized bags, all weapons, alcohol, food, beverages, glass containers, fireworks, chairs, tents, barbecue grills, umbrellas and blankets. Service animals only are permitted.