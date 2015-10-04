Around the NFL

NFL International Series expected to add Mexico City

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 01:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins kicking of the 2015 London series this week, there has been much discussion about the future of the international games.

The plan for 2016 will include more than just London.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that when the NFL extends its International Series this week, expect the new slate to include a game in Mexico City in 2016, according to league sources. When the extension of the series is finalized, expect it to be a long-term one.

Per Rapoport, the NFL considered international expansion in Mexico and Germany. They landed on Mexico given the success and popularity when the 49ers and Cardinals squared off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2005.

The possibility of expanding its international reach was one thing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed optimism about during the Spring League Meetings in May.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin 'dozed off' during Chargers-Raiders thriller

After winning a grueling overtime affair over the Ravens, the Steelers simply needed the Chargers-Raiders game to not end in a tie to earn a playoff bid. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he fell asleep as the two teams went back and forth late into Sunday evening.
news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has faith Greg Zuerlein's struggles won't cost Dallas in postseason

Heading into the postseason, perhaps the biggest fear for Cowboys fans is the game coming down to the leg of ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he believes Zuerlein's issues are mental rather than physical -- and can be corrected.
news

Brandon Scherff looking for long-term deal from Washington: 'I hope I can end my career here'

Brandon Scherff is finally set to hit the free-agent market, but the Pro Bowl guard hopes he doesn't leave Washington. After being placed on the franchise tag two consecutive years, the 30-year-old lineman appears at a crossroads with the only franchise he's played for.
news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
news

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

After reflection, Rams coach Sean McVay chooses to see the team's Week 18 defeat to the 49ers as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW