NFL International Series expected to add Mexico City

With the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins kicking of the 2015 London series this week, there has been much discussion about the future of the international games.
The plan for 2016 will include more than just London.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that when the NFL extends its International Series this week, expect the new slate to include a game in Mexico City in 2016, according to league sources. When the extension of the series is finalized, expect it to be a long-term one.
The possibility of expanding its international reach was one thing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed optimism about during the Spring League Meetings in May.