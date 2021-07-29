NFL International Player Pathway program adds helmet decals representing home country for 2021 preseason

The NFL International Player Pathway program is adding a clever aspect to its initiative.
The league informed clubs that the current 14 international players on rosters can visibly represent their home country's flag with a helmet decal during the 2021 preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
The IPP currently has 14 international players on 11 clubs that originate from eight different countries. Austria, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and the United Kingdom's flags can be seen on helmets next month in addition to the United States flag that is issued to every helmet in the NFL.
The NFL International staff will collaborate with club marketing staffs and help amplify the use of the helmet decals by IPP players across platforms in the United States and internationally.
Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.