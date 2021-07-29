NFL International Player Pathway program adds helmet decals representing home country for 2021 preseason

The league informed clubs that the current 14 international players on rosters can visibly represent their home country's flag with a helmet decal during the 2021 preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The IPP currently has 14 international players on 11 clubs that originate from eight different countries. Austria, Australia, Brazil, Chile, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and the United Kingdom's flags can be seen on helmets next month in addition to the United States flag that is issued to every helmet in the NFL.