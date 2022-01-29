NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 29

Around the NFL

A missing piece of the Los Angeles Rams defense is returning in time for Championship Sunday.

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to be active versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Jones missed the last four games with an ankle injury that landed the standout rookie on IR after Week 16. Jones, a 2021 third-round pick turned Rams starter, compiled 61 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 15 games this season.

The Rams also activated defensive backs Eric Weddle and Blake Countess from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. The team signed kicker Ryan Santoso and long snapper Carson Tinker to the practice squad while waiving wideout Warren Jackson and tight end Kyle Markaway from the practice squad. Defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. was also waived.

Injuries/COVID-19

Fines

  • Cincinnati Bengals cornerback ﻿Eli Apple﻿ was fined $5,556 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) for standing over Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ following ﻿Mike Hilton﻿'s interception during last weekend's Divisional Round, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ was fined $10,300 for flashing a peace sign at a Bills player during his fourth-quarter touchdown in the Divisional Round, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. No flag was thrown during the play.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was not fined for arguing with an official in his team's Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brady drew his first-ever unsportsmanlike flag on the play.

Front Office Moves

  • The Chicago Bears are hiring Ian Cunningham as their assistant general manager, Rapoport reports. Cunningham, who has 14 seasons of NFL experience, spent the last five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and was their director of player personnel.

