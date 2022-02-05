NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their practices inside the University of Cincinnati on Saturday ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.
Saturday was expected to be the Bengals' final indoor practice before heading to Los Angeles on Tuesday where it will then practice at UCLA.
At Saturday's practice, tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) worked on the side during the practice period open to the media, per the team pool report. Uzomah worked on the stationary bike and did some resistance running with the team trainer. Guard Jackson Carman (back) did not participate.
Fines
- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was fined $15,000 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct during his team's NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Ramsey yelled at officials, threw his helmet and argued with Niners kicker Robbie Gould. Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek was also fined $4,000 for a hit in the game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward was fined $20,000 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness stemming from his helmet-to-helmet hit on Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Pelissero reported. Niners linebacker Fred Warner was not fined for knocking down Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford from behind following an interception.
Coaching staff moves
- The Green Bay Packers announced that special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not return for the 2022 season. The news was initially reported Tuesday by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Green Bay also announced Saturday that John Dunn has been promoted to tight ends coach.