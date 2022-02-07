NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

Davis Webb was drafted five years ago as the potential heir apparent to Eli Manning. Now he might serve as a backup for Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants signed Webb and punter Jamie Gillan to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll. Webb spent the past three seasons with the Bills. He has yet to attempt an pass in the NFL but did make his first appearance this past November. The Texas Tech and Cal product was a third-round pick in 2017.

Gillan closed out the 2021 season with the Bills after serving as the Browns' punter for three seasons.