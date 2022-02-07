NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 7

Davis Webb was drafted five years ago as the potential heir apparent to Eli Manning. Now he might serve as a backup for Daniel Jones.
The New York Giants signed Webb and punter Jamie Gillan to reserve/future contracts, reuniting them with head coach Brian Daboll. Webb spent the past three seasons with the Bills. He has yet to attempt an pass in the NFL but did make his first appearance this past November. The Texas Tech and Cal product was a third-round pick in 2017.
Gillan closed out the 2021 season with the Bills after serving as the Browns' punter for three seasons.
The Giants also announced that Brandon Brown has been hired as the new assistant general manager. Brown, who interviewed for the Vikings' GM position, spent the previous five seasons with the Eagles. He was promoted to Philadelphia's director of player personnel last year.
Injuries
- Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he expects to play in Super Bowl LVI but he's still day to day in his rehab from a knee injury.
Coaching staff/front office moves
- The Atlanta Falcons announced pro director Steve Sabo is stepping down after 12 seasons with the club. He was the Falcons' director of college scouting for half of his tenure.
- The Chicago Bears on Monday announced the hiring of Austin King as their assistant offensive line coach. King was on the Raiders coaching staff over the last two seasons.