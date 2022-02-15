NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl linebacker and Arizona State assistant coach Antonio Pierce has reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL -- four with Washington and five with New York. Pierce was part of a 2007 Giants team that won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Pierce will join a coaching staff led by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel, who's now the Raiders' head coach. Pierce will work under the newly hired Patrick Graham, who is the Raiders' defensive coordinator after previously holding the same position with the Giants.