NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl linebacker and Arizona State assistant coach Antonio Pierce has reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL -- four with Washington and five with New York. Pierce was part of a 2007 Giants team that won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.
Pierce will join a coaching staff led by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel, who's now the Raiders' head coach. Pierce will work under the newly hired Patrick Graham, who is the Raiders' defensive coordinator after previously holding the same position with the Giants.
Pierce's coaching career began as the head coach of Long Beach Poly High in California in 2014 and he later joined Herm Edwards' staff at ASU, where he coached linebackers before becoming defensive coordinator.
Coaching news
- The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced they have moved Kevin Gilbride to tight ends coach after he was a defensive analyst in 2021, hired Joe Dailey as wide receivers coach and added Robert Kugler as assistant offensive coach.
- The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Roster news
- The Denver Broncos announced Monday they have officially been assigned cornerback Essang Bassey and punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Chargers and Steelers, respectively. The moves become official following the conclusion of the 2021 season. The new league season begins on March 16.
Injuries
- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham is believed to have torn his ACL in the team's Super Bowl win on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.