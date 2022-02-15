NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Around the NFL

Former New York Giants Pro Bowl linebacker and Arizona State assistant coach Antonio Pierce has reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to become their linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Pierce played nine seasons in the NFL -- four with Washington and five with New York. Pierce was part of a 2007 Giants team that won the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Pierce will join a coaching staff led by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel, who's now the Raiders' head coach. Pierce will work under the newly hired Patrick Graham, who is the Raiders' defensive coordinator after previously holding the same position with the Giants.

Pierce's coaching career began as the head coach of Long Beach Poly High in California in 2014 and he later joined Herm Edwards' staff at ASU, where he coached linebackers before becoming defensive coordinator.

Coaching news

  • The Carolina Panthers on Monday announced they have moved Kevin Gilbride to tight ends coach after he was a defensive analyst in 2021, hired Joe Dailey as wide receivers coach and added Robert Kugler as assistant offensive coach.
  • The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Roster news

  • The Denver Broncos announced Monday they have officially been assigned cornerback ﻿Essang Bassey﻿ and punter ﻿Corliss Waitman﻿ off waivers from the Chargers and Steelers, respectively. The moves become official following the conclusion of the 2021 season. The new league season begins on March 16.

Injuries

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
news

Dolphins hiring Frank Smith as offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator. Smith most recently served as the Los Angeles Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach under Brandon Staley. 
news

NFL teams celebrate Valentine's Day

With the 2021 NFL season officially in the rearview mirror, it's time for teams across the league to focus on what's really important: love.
news

Super Bowl LVI referee: No twist and turn of Jalen Ramsey's facemask on Tee Higgins' TD reception

Perhaps no call -- or non-call -- of Super Bowl LVI garnered more attention than Tee Higgins' apparent facemask foul of Rams star cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on his 75-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
news

Rams WR Van Jefferson leaves Super Bowl celebration after wife goes into labor during game

﻿Van Jefferson﻿ had no time to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl title Sunday night, as he had to celebrate something even bigger -- the birth of his son.
news

Who could Super Bowl champion Rams face to kick off 2022 season?

With the Rams becoming the second consecutive team to win the Super Bowl in their home building, the '22 NFL season will kick off where it ended. Kevin Patra takes a look at L.A.'s possible opponents.
news

Matthew Stafford completes journey to mountaintop with Super Bowl LVI victory

Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a go-ahead scoring drive to give Los Angeles a 23-20 lead with less than two minutes remaining in Super Bowl LVI, then was forced to watch his defense attempt to preserve it. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee 'feels good,' will get it checked again in Cincinnati 

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow said after Sunday's Super Bowl loss that he had his knee checked out and would again when the team gets back to Cincinnati, but said the knee "feels good."
news

Rams DB Eric Weddle tore pec vs. Bengals, is 're-retiring' after Super Bowl LVI win

After his comeback aided the Rams' secondary down the stretch, defensive back Eric Weddle, who suffered a torn pec in the Super Bowl win, is "re-retiring."
