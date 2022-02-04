Around the NFL

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 4

Published: Feb 04, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is dealing with a shoulder injury and was designated as questionable on the Los Angeles Rams' Friday injury report.

As Super Bowl LVI is still nine days away, it's too early to be overly concerned as the Rams' and Cincinnati Bengals' injury reports are based on if the game was to be played this Sunday.

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder), cornerback Grant Haley (quadricep), wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow) and left tackle Andrew Whitworth (quadricep) were listed as questionable, along with Ramsey.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) were listed as doubtful for the Rams.

Akers, Haley, Higbee, Jefferson, Noteboom, Whitworth and Ramsey did not participate in Friday's practice, but safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) was a full participant, as was Rozeboom.

Injuries

  • The Cincinnati Bengals' Friday injury report, which is based a game being played this Sunday, listed tight end C.J. Uzomah (knee) as questionable, along with guard Jackson Carman (back), wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cameron Sample (groin) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Uzomah and Carman did not practice on Friday, Morgan, Sample and Tupou were limited, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (illness) was a full participant. Of Uzomah, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday, "The goal really is to see where he's at this weekend and see where he's going to be on Monday."

Roster moves

  • The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker ﻿Chris Naggar﻿ to a reserve/future contract.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver ﻿Justin Watson﻿ to a contract, per his agent.

Coaching staff moves

  • The Chicago Bears have hired James Rowe as defensive backs coach. Rowe was the Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks coach in 2021 and is the third member of Indy's defensive staff hired by Chicago's new head coach Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts' defensive coordinator.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen as their defensive line coach and Brendan Daly has moved to coming linebackers.

Workouts

  • The Kansas City Chiefs hosted former Denver Broncos first-round pick Shane Ray for a workout on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ray, a defensive end, has not played since 2018.

