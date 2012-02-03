NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) -The updated National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:
NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - GIANTS: PROBABLE: RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), WR Hakeem Nicks (shoulder), S Tyler Sash (foot), DE Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), CB Corey Webster (hamstring), LB Jacquian Williams (foot). PATRIOTS: QUESTIONABLE: T Marcus Cannon (ankle), S Patrick Chung (knee), LB Dane Fletcher (thumb), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), DT Kyle Love (ankle), G Logan Mankins (knee), LB Rob Ninkovich (hip), LB Brandon Spikes (knee), T Sebastian Vollmer (flu, back, foot), WR Wes Welker (knee), LB Tracy White (abdomen). PROBABLE: WR Deion Branch (knee), G Dan Connolly (groin), S James Ihedigbo (shoulder), T Matt Light (flu), WR Matthew Slater (shoulder).