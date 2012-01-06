NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) -The updated National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:
DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - LIONS: DOUBTFUL: S Chris Harris (back). PROBABLE: DE Cliff Avril (back), CB Aaron Berry (shoulder), S Louis Delmas (knee), DT Nick Fairley (foot), CB Chris Houston (hand, knee), WR Calvin Johnson (Achilles), CB Alphonso Smith (foot), RB Kevin Smith (ankle, knee), DT Corey Williams (hip), DE Willie Young (ankle). SAINTS: OUT: LB Jonathan Casillas (knee), TE John Gilmore (toe), WR Lance Moore (hamstring). PROBABLE: S Jonathon Amaya (shoulder), S Malcolm Jenkins (neck), WR Robert Meachem (knee), LB Jonathan Vilma (knee).
CINCINNATI BENGALS at HOUSTON TEXANS - BENGALS: DOUBTFUL: S Taylor Mays (hamstring), LB Dontay Moch (illness). PROBABLE: DT Geno Atkins (Achilles), RB Cedric Benson (foot), C Kyle Cook (foot), S Chris Crocker (knee), QB Andy Dalton (illness), DE Jonathan Fanene (not injury related), DE Frostee Rucker (shoulder). TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: CB Jason Allen (back), LB Bryan Braman (neck), S Troy Nolan (ankle). PROBABLE: G Mike Brisiel (ankle), G Antoine Caldwell (ankle), RB James Casey (knee), NT Shaun Cody (knee), TE Owen Daniels (knee), TE Joel Dreessen (knee), RB Arian Foster (knee), WR Andre Johnson (hamstring), WR Bryant Johnson (thigh), CB Johnathan Joseph (Achilles), CB Sherrick McManis (ankle), C Chris Myers (knee), T Derek Newton (hip), S Glover Quin (ankle, elbow), T Eric Winston (calf), QB T.J. Yates (left shoulder).
ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK GIANTS - FALCONS: DOUBTFUL: LB Stephen Nicholas (toe). QUESTIONABLE: CB Brent Grimes (knee). PROBABLE: DE John Abraham (not injury related), DT Jonathan Babineaux (hamstring), RB Mike Cox (finger), WR Harry Douglas (groin), TE Tony Gonzalez (not injury related), DT Peria Jerry (calf), WR Julio Jones (thumb), TE Reggie Kelly (back), LB Curtis Lofton (ankle), C Todd McClure (not injury related), WR Kerry Meier (groin), S William Moore (groin), CB Christopher Owens (hand), TE Michael Palmer (knee), RB Jason Snelling (groin), RB Michael Turner (groin), LB Sean Weatherspoon (head), WR Roddy White (hip). GIANTS: OUT: LB Mark Herzlich (ankle). PROBABLE: TE Jake Ballard (knee), RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), RB Da'Rel Scott (knee), DE Justin Tuck (shoulder), T Tony Ugoh (ankle), DE Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee), CB Corey Webster (hamstring).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at DENVER BRONCOS - STEELERS: OUT: CB Cortez Allen (shoulder), RB Mewelde Moore (knee). QUESTIONABLE: C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle). PROBABLE: LB James Harrison (toe), DE Brett Keisel (groin), G Doug Legursky (shoulder), S Troy Polamalu (calf), QB Ben Roethlisberger (ankle), T Jonathan Scott (back), LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring). BRONCOS: OUT: S Brian Dawkins (neck). DOUBTFUL: RB Spencer Larsen (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S David Bruton (Achilles), CB Jonathan Wilhite (illness). PROBABLE: LB Von Miller (thumb), WR Eddie Royal (toe).