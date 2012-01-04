NFL Injury Report

Published: Jan 04, 2012 at 12:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT - Definitely will not play; DNP - Did not practice; LIMITED - Limited participation in practice; FULL - Full participation in practice):

DETROIT LIONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - LIONS: DNP: WR Calvin Johnson (Achilles). LIMITED: CB Aaron Berry (shoulder), S Louis Delmas (knee), DT Nick Fairley (foot), S Chris Harris (back), CB Chris Houston (hand, knee), CB Alphonso Smith (foot), RB Kevin Smith (ankle, knee). FULL: DE Cliff Avril (back), DT Corey Williams (hip), DE Willie Young (ankle). SAINTS: DNP: LB Jonathan Casillas (knee), TE John Gilmore (toe), WR Lance Moore (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Jonathan Vilma (knee). FULL: S Jonathon Amaya (shoulder), S Malcolm Jenkins (neck), WR Robert Meachem (knee).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at HOUSTON TEXANS - BENGALS: DNP: T Anthony Collins (not injury related), QB Andy Dalton (illness), S Taylor Mays (hamstring), LB Dontay Moch (illness), DE Frostee Rucker (shoulder). LIMITED: RB Cedric Benson (foot), C Kyle Cook (foot), S Chris Crocker (knee). TEXANS: DNP: LB Bryan Braman (neck). LIMITED: CB Jason Allen (back), G Mike Brisiel (ankle), TE Owen Daniels (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (Achilles), T Derek Newton (hip), S Troy Nolan (ankle). FULL: G Antoine Caldwell (ankle), RB James Casey (knee), NT Shaun Cody (knee), TE Joel Dreessen (knee), RB Arian Foster (knee), WR Andre Johnson (hamstring), WR Bryant Johnson (thigh), CB Sherrick McManis (ankle), C Chris Myers (knee), S Glover Quin (ankle, elbow), T Eric Winston (calf), QB T.J. Yates (left shoulder).

ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW YORK GIANTS - FALCONS: DNP: DE John Abraham (not injury related), WR Harry Douglas (groin), TE Tony Gonzalez (not injury related), CB Brent Grimes (knee), C Todd McClure (not injury related), WR Kerry Meier (groin), S William Moore (groin), LB Stephen Nicholas (toe), TE Michael Palmer (knee), RB Michael Turner (groin), LB Sean Weatherspoon (head). LIMITED: DT Peria Jerry (calf), WR Julio Jones (thumb), TE Reggie Kelly (back), LB Curtis Lofton (ankle), RB Jason Snelling (knee), WR Roddy White (hip). FULL: DT Jonathan Babineaux (hamstring), RB Mike Cox (finger), CB Christopher Owens (hand). GIANTS: DNP: RB Ahmad Bradshaw (foot), LB Mark Herzlich (ankle). LIMITED: TE Jake Ballard (knee), RB Da'Rel Scott (knee), DE Osi Umenyiora (ankle, knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at DENVER BRONCOS - STEELERS: DNP: CB Cortez Allen (shoulder), LB James Harrison (toe), DE Brett Keisel (groin), RB Mewelde Moore (knee), S Troy Polamalu (calf). LIMITED: C Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (ankle). FULL: C Doug Legursky (shoulder), LB LaMarr Woodley (hamstring). BRONCOS: DNP: S Brian Dawkins (neck), RB Spencer Larsen (knee), WR Eddie Royal (toe). LIMITED: S David Bruton (Achilles). FULL: LB Von Miller (thumb).

