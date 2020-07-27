NFL informs teams of social justice initiatives for Week 1

In a memo sent to clubs on Monday, the NFL informed teams of plans to amplify social justice initiatives, which includes helmet decals and signage in end zones for Week 1 games and home openers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

"As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL's ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond," the memo read in part. "In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA."

In an initiative that came from consultation with the five owners from the Social Justice Working Committee -- Gayle Benson, Michael Bidwill, Arthur Blank, Dee Haslam, Shad Khan -- along with Art Rooney II, Chairman of the Workplace Diversity Committee.

In the league's efforts to push forward with its Inspire Change program, helmet decals will be worn to honor victims of systemic racism and there will be on-field messaging.

In the case of decals, each player will have an option to honor an individual by displaying the person they choose to honor via their name or initials.

With the on-field signage, end zone borders will feature stencils with "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" on opposite ends of the field.

Every Week 1 game will feature a pre-recorded version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.