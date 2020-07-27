Around the NFL

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 07:21 PM

NFL informs teams of social justice initiatives for Week 1

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In a memo sent to clubs on Monday, the NFL informed teams of plans to amplify social justice initiatives, which includes helmet decals and signage in end zones for Week 1 games and home openers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

"As we continue to amplify and elevate the NFL's ongoing and long-term commitment to social justice, we will be incorporating several prominent elements on the field, into all broadcasts and across league and club platforms to begin the NFL season and beyond," the memo read in part. "In developing these concepts, we have worked directly with players and received input from the NFLPA."

In an initiative that came from consultation with the five owners from the Social Justice Working Committee -- Gayle Benson, Michael Bidwill, Arthur Blank, Dee Haslam, Shad Khan -- along with Art Rooney II, Chairman of the Workplace Diversity Committee.

In the league's efforts to push forward with its Inspire Change program, helmet decals will be worn to honor victims of systemic racism and there will be on-field messaging.

In the case of decals, each player will have an option to honor an individual by displaying the person they choose to honor via their name or initials.

With the on-field signage, end zone borders will feature stencils with "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" on opposite ends of the field.

Every Week 1 game will feature a pre-recorded version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

Among the other initiatives, the league will introduce the "It Takes All of Us" campaign in which "authentic imagery of our nation's journey in 2020" will recognize front-line healthcare workers, the social justice movement and NFL players journey's to the season opener.

Related Content

Carroll: Have to take opportunity to get 'great player' like Jamal Adams
news

Carroll: Have to take opportunity to get 'great player' like Jamal Adams

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020
news

Jets GM: Jamal Adams trade doesn't mean we're punting on 2020

Despite trading arguably his franchise's best player to the Seahawks, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Monday that New York is not giving up on the upcoming season. 
Nov 17, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up before the game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
news

Washington RB Derrius Guice cleared to play in 2020

Derrius Guice cleared a hurdle on his path back to the field when he received a clean bill of health to start the week. The Washington running back passed his physical, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, and is cleared to return to all football activities.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) runs towards the sidelines after a short pass reception against Mississippi State during the first half of their NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. LSU won 36-13. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among players on reserve/COVID-19 list

One of the Vikings' two first-round selections, WR Justin Jefferson, has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole and offensive lineman Tyler Higby.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas (16) returns a kick during the first half of an NFL football against the New York Jets on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Ravens KR De'Anthony Thomas latest player to opt out of season

Baltimore Ravens kick returner/wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas will opt out of the 2020 season.  The team announced Thomas has taken a voluntary opt-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (71) in action against the Florida Gators on November 2, 2019. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Giants, No. 4 pick Andrew Thomas agree to terms on four-year deal

The first offensive tackle taken in the 2020 NFL Draft has agreed to terms, as Andrew Thomas is signing a four-year contract worth $32.3 million with a $21.1 million signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Packers express interest in signing ex-Viking Everson Griffen

After a decade in Minnesota, could Everson Griffen join a division rival? The Green Bay Packers are among the teams who have expressed interest in signing Griffen.
Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
news

Deandre Baker, Quinton Dunbar placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Giants CB Deandre Baker and Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar were placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert runs for yardage in action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won 31-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Raheem Mostert, 49ers agree to adjusted deal after trade request

The San Francisco 49ers smoothed everything out with Raheem Mostert. The running back finalized a new deal with the Niners on Monday, according to the running back's agent, Brett Tessler.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Roger Goodell writes letter to NFL fans as training camps start across U.S.

With training camps beginning in earnest across the NFL this week, Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed fans around the world with a letter published Monday.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

New Orleans Saints sign first-round pick OL Cesar Ruiz

The Saints announced their signed their entire draft class Monday: Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Zack Baun (third round), tight end Adam Trautman (third) and QB Tommy Stevens (seventh). 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL