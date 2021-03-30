NFL informs clubs Phase One of offseason workouts can begin April 19

The entire landscape of the NFL's offseason activities remains undetermined, but the league took an initial step toward that effort Tuesday.

The league informed clubs they can begin Phase One of the offseason workout program on April 19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Players are allowed to work out at the team facility in small groups, Pelissero added.

It's important to specify that this is not the start of organized team activities, which permits 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills and is as close to training camp practice as teams are allowed to get during the offseason. The timing of those have yet to be determined.

In a typical, pre-pandemic offseason, offseason workouts would begin near the current date of April 19 or slightly earlier, followed by a voluntary minicamp, then a rookie minicamp for the new drafted and undrafted additions, then OTAs, closing with mandatory minicamp in June. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out that entire period of participation, leading notable league veterans to voice their thoughts on the traditional offseason process, which they felt was unnecessary following the completion of a season that didn't include one.

With this in mind, the league has been working with clubs and the NFLPA on a proper offseason schedule for 2021. The two sides continue to discuss virtual versus in-person meetings, and on-field work that would typically follow those preliminary meetings, per Pelissero.