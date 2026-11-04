NFL+: How to watch Week 9 NFL games, schedule, Madrid game details, and more
We are officially at the halfway mark of the 2026 NFL regular season! After a week-long intermission, the league returns overseas for the seventh international game this season. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons will face off in Madrid, Spain, and will be live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
The Week 9 slate of games also brings a Packers-Patriots Sunday afternoon clash and a prime-time showdown between the Bills and the Vikings.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 9 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 9 schedule:
Check out the full Week 9 schedule below, which features a cross-conference tilt in Madrid, Spain.
Thursday, Nov. 5:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Nov. 8:
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons (Madrid game) (NFL Network, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
- 1 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders (FOX)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks (FOX)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Nov. 9:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 9 key matchups
Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots
The Packers and the Patriots are set to face off in this week's Sunday afternoon slate of games, as two of the streakiest teams in the NFL this season look to get a win over a non-conference opponent. This game will mark Jordan Love's and Drake Maye's first-ever head-to-head matchup, with the two quarterbacks ranking among the NFL's top five passing touchdown leaders this season and separated by just one touchdown. Both teams have won four of their last five games and look to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Bills and the Vikings sit atop their respective conference standings, both holding a 6-1 record heading into Week 9. On Monday Night, Buffalo and Minnesota square off in a cross-conference showdown. This prime-time match features a matchup between one of the best offenses and defenses in the NFL, as the Bills lead in total points per game and the Vikings lead in fewest total points per game allowed. Additionally, two of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, go head-to-head for the third time in their careers, having won one game apiece. Which team will improve to 7-1?
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more