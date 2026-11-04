NFL+: How to watch Week 9 NFL games, schedule, Madrid game details, and more

Week 9 key matchups

Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

The Packers and the Patriots are set to face off in this week's Sunday afternoon slate of games, as two of the streakiest teams in the NFL this season look to get a win over a non-conference opponent. This game will mark Jordan Love's and Drake Maye's first-ever head-to-head matchup, with the two quarterbacks ranking among the NFL's top five passing touchdown leaders this season and separated by just one touchdown. Both teams have won four of their last five games and look to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Bills and the Vikings sit atop their respective conference standings, both holding a 6-1 record heading into Week 9. On Monday Night, Buffalo and Minnesota square off in a cross-conference showdown. This prime-time match features a matchup between one of the best offenses and defenses in the NFL, as the Bills lead in total points per game and the Vikings lead in fewest total points per game allowed. Additionally, two of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, go head-to-head for the third time in their careers, having won one game apiece. Which team will improve to 7-1?