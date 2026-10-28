NFL+: How to watch Week 8 NFL games, schedule, key matchups, and more
After another thrilling week of football, only one team remains unbeaten heading into Week 8. The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the league's standings as we near the halfway mark of the 2026 NFL regular season. We also saw a Giants-Texans overtime nail-biter, the Niners get upset by the Falcons and the Dolphins earn their first win.
The action continues in Week 8, bringing NFC and AFC conference clashes and a divisional showdown between the Chiefs and Broncos.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 8 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 8 schedule:
Check out the full Week 8 schedule below.
Thursday, Oct. 29:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Nov. 1:
- 1 p.m. ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins (CBS)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Nov. 2:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 8 key matchups
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
In their last two meetings, the Ravens and Bills' scores were decided by two points or less. These teams are no strangers to having down-to-the-wire games against each other, as they face off in an AFC clash on Sunday. The Ravens hope to have Lamar Jackson back, who is questionable after missing Baltimore's last three games, and get back in the win column. Buffalo looks to get a big home win against a conference opponent fresh off its Week 7 bye.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
After suffering their first loss in Week 7, the Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways against the Broncos in a high-stakes AFC West showdown. Denver is riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Cardinals last week, and aims to add another win against a division opponent. The top spot in the AFC West is up for grabs Sunday, and both teams look to claim it.
Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks
Monday night's prime-time game will feature one of the league's top offense-defense matchups, as the Bears face the Seahawks in a big conference showdown. Seattle put on a defensive masterclass in last week's "SNF" game, holding the Chiefs to just three points. Meanwhile, the Bears average 40 points in games that QB Caleb Williams plays from start to finish. Will offense or defense dominate in prime time?
Other Week 8 information
- Must-know storylines for Panthers-Packers on "TNF"
- Week 8 Power Rankings
- Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for fantasy Week 8
- Week 8 fantasy waiver wire
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more