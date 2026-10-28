NFL+: How to watch Week 8 NFL games, schedule, key matchups, and more

Week 8 key matchups

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

In their last two meetings, the Ravens and Bills' scores were decided by two points or less. These teams are no strangers to having down-to-the-wire games against each other, as they face off in an AFC clash on Sunday. The Ravens hope to have Lamar Jackson back, who is questionable after missing Baltimore's last three games, and get back in the win column. Buffalo looks to get a big home win against a conference opponent fresh off its Week 7 bye.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

After suffering their first loss in Week 7, the Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways against the Broncos in a high-stakes AFC West showdown. Denver is riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Cardinals last week, and aims to add another win against a division opponent. The top spot in the AFC West is up for grabs Sunday, and both teams look to claim it.

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Monday night's prime-time game will feature one of the league's top offense-defense matchups, as the Bears face the Seahawks in a big conference showdown. Seattle put on a defensive masterclass in last week's "SNF" game, holding the Chiefs to just three points. Meanwhile, the Bears average 40 points in games that QB Caleb Williams plays from start to finish. Will offense or defense dominate in prime time?