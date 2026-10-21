NFL+: How to watch Week 7 NFL games, schedule, Paris game details, and more
After another down-to-the-wire international game last week, the NFL continues its stretch of games overseas in Week 7 with the first-ever regular-season game in France. The game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints at Stade de France and will be live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
The Week 7 slate of games also brings a cross-conference "TNF" clash, an AFC North divisional faceoff and the Super Bowl LX MVP going head-to-head with his former team.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 7 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 7 schedule:
Check out the full Week 7 schedule below, which features a Steelers-Saints duel in Paris.
Thursday, Oct. 22:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Oct. 25:
- 9:30 a.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints (Paris game) (NFL Network, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
- 1 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Houston Texans (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans (CBS)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders (FOX)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Oct. 26:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 7 key matchups
New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears
This week's Thursday night prime-time showdown features a meeting between two of the NFL's emerging young quarterbacks, as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams go head-to-head for the second time in their pro careers. Williams is coming off his first game back from injury and didn't miss a beat, throwing for 305 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 6 win against the Falcons. Meanwhile, New England has found its stride after a rough start to the season, winning their last three games. Both teams stand at 4-2 and look to get their fifth win of the season.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks
In February, Kenneth Walker III hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl LX MVP of the Seahawks; on Sunday night he will go head-to-head against his former team for the first time since joining the Chiefs in the offseason. Walker has been a huge addition for Kansas City, rushing for 665 yards and 6 touchdowns through the Chiefs' 5-0 start. For Seattle, this is a must-win game after tough losses to the 49ers and Broncos in back-to-back weeks. Will K9 help keep Kansas City's undefeated season alive in his revenge game? Or will Seattle hand the Chiefs its first loss of the season and get back in the win column?
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more