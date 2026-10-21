NFL+: How to watch Week 7 NFL games, schedule, Paris game details, and more

Week 7 key matchups

New England Patriots vs. Chicago Bears

This week's Thursday night prime-time showdown features a meeting between two of the NFL's emerging young quarterbacks, as Drake Maye and Caleb Williams go head-to-head for the second time in their pro careers. Williams is coming off his first game back from injury and didn't miss a beat, throwing for 305 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' Week 6 win against the Falcons. Meanwhile, New England has found its stride after a rough start to the season, winning their last three games. Both teams stand at 4-2 and look to get their fifth win of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks

In February, Kenneth Walker III hoisted the Lombardi Trophy as the Super Bowl LX MVP of the Seahawks; on Sunday night he will go head-to-head against his former team for the first time since joining the Chiefs in the offseason. Walker has been a huge addition for Kansas City, rushing for 665 yards and 6 touchdowns through the Chiefs' 5-0 start. For Seattle, this is a must-win game after tough losses to the 49ers and Broncos in back-to-back weeks. Will K9 help keep Kansas City's undefeated season alive in his revenge game? Or will Seattle hand the Chiefs its first loss of the season and get back in the win column?