NFL+: How to watch Week 12 NFL games, schedule, Thanksgiving game details, and more
Thanksgiving football is here, and this week's action brings matchups that could shift the playoff picture. Week 12 kicks off with the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game between the Packers and the Rams, two NFC teams who look to make a playoff push in their respective competitive divisions.
Week 12's slate of games also features a Bears-Lions divisional showdown, Chiefs-Bills Thanksgiving clash and Seahawks-Niners NFC West rematch.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 12 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 12 schedule:
Check out the full Week 12 schedule below, which features a Thanksgiving tripleheader.
Wednesday, Nov. 25:
- 8 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams (Netflix, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Thursday, Nov. 26:
- 1 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions (CBS, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
- 4:30 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Friday, Nov. 27:
- 3 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Nov. 29:
- 1 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. Indianapolis Colts (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (FOX)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Washington Commanders vs. Arizona Cardinals (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (FOX)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Nov. 30:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 12 key matchup
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
The playoff race in the NFC North has been tight all season long, which makes Week 12's Thanksgiving clash between the Bears and the Lions much more pivital. With both teams standing at 8-2 on the season, the outcome of Thursday's matchup will create separation in the quest for the divisional title.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
Anytime the Chiefs and the Bills go head-to-head it is a must-see game, and this week is no different. On Thursday, the Chiefs (8-2) and the Bills (9-1) will face off in a special Thanksgiving game. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of the decade, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, will meet once more, with Allen leading the regular season series 5-1 and Mahomes leading in playoff matchups 4-0. With their all-time head-to-head series tied at five a piece, which quarterback will shine on Thanksgiving?
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
In Week 5, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks in a down-to-the-wire game at Lumen Field. Since then, the Niners have continued their dominance this season, holding the top record in the NFC at 9-1. Meanwhile, the 'Hawks (6-4) are looking for a marquee win after a bumpy first stretch of the season. On Sunday, the two rivals will face off in a rematch at Levi's Stadium. Can the Seahawks prove they're still a Super Bowl contender? Or will San Francisco take down the reigning Super Bowl champions twice?
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more