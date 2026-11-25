Week 12 key matchup

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

The playoff race in the NFC North has been tight all season long, which makes Week 12's Thanksgiving clash between the Bears and the Lions much more pivital. With both teams standing at 8-2 on the season, the outcome of Thursday's matchup will create separation in the quest for the divisional title.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

Anytime the Chiefs and the Bills go head-to-head it is a must-see game, and this week is no different. On Thursday, the Chiefs (8-2) and the Bills (9-1) will face off in a special Thanksgiving game. Two of the greatest quarterbacks of the decade, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, will meet once more, with Allen leading the regular season series 5-1 and Mahomes leading in playoff matchups 4-0. With their all-time head-to-head series tied at five a piece, which quarterback will shine on Thanksgiving?

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

In Week 5, the 49ers defeated the Seahawks in a down-to-the-wire game at Lumen Field. Since then, the Niners have continued their dominance this season, holding the top record in the NFC at 9-1. Meanwhile, the 'Hawks (6-4) are looking for a marquee win after a bumpy first stretch of the season. On Sunday, the two rivals will face off in a rematch at Levi's Stadium. Can the Seahawks prove they're still a Super Bowl contender? Or will San Francisco take down the reigning Super Bowl champions twice?