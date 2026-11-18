NFL+: How to watch Week 11 NFL games, schedule, Mexico City game details, and more
The playoff picture is starting to take shape, and as we enter Week 11, each game becomes more critical. It also marks the final international matchup of the 2026 NFL regular season -- the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in an NFC showdown in Mexico City, Mexico.
The Week 11 slate of games also features Fernando Mendoza's first divisional matchup and a Jaguars-Giants cross-conference tilt.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 11 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 11 schedule:
Check out the full Week 11 schedule below, which features a Vikings-Niners NFC showdown in Mexico City, Mexico.
Thursday, Nov. 19:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Nov. 22:
- 1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (CBS)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers (FOX)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (CBS)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City game) (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Nov. 23:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Commanders (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 11 key matchup
Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers
On Sunday night, two of the NFC's top teams will meet in primetime for what could be a game with major playoff-seeding implications. The Vikings (7-2), behind their new (but familiar) quarterback Kirk Cousins, aim to take down the 49ers (8-1). The Niners hold the top spot in the conference and look to widen their lead with a win over the team that threatens their chance at the No. 1 seed. Cousins balled out in his first game back with the Vikings, throwing for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant win over the Packers. On the other end, the 49ers escaped a nail-biter with a win against the Cowboys. Can Cousins lead Minnesota to another big win? Or will San Francisco continue its hot run?
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more