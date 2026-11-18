The playoff picture is starting to take shape, and as we enter Week 11, each game becomes more critical. It also marks the final international matchup of the 2026 NFL regular season -- the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in an NFC showdown in Mexico City, Mexico.

The Week 11 slate of games also features Fernando Mendoza's first divisional matchup and a Jaguars-Giants cross-conference tilt.