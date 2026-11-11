NFL+: How to watch Week 10 NFL games, schedule, Munich game details, and more
Week 9 was full of surprises, and so was the NFL trade deadline. As we pass the halfway mark of the regular season, new faces will be in new places (or familiar places) entering Week 10.
Also, the league returns overseas for another international game this season. The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions will face off in Munich, Germany, and will be live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.
The Week 10 slate of games also features NFC North and AFC North divisional showdowns and the starting debut for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.
How to watch 2026 NFL Week 10 games:
For access to live local and primetime games on mobile devices and 24/7 access to NFL Network (which includes seven exclusive games this season), sign up for NFL+.
For access to NFL RedZone with Scott Hanson, NFL Pro, full and condensed game replays and other content, sign up for NFL+ Premium.
Subscription required for NFL+. Visit Plus.NFL.com for terms.
2026 NFL Week 10 schedule:
Check out the full Week 10 schedule below, which features a Patriots-Lions clash in Munich, Germany.
Thursday, Nov. 12:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants (Prime Video, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday, Nov. 15:
- 9:30 a.m. ET – New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions (Munich game) (NFL Network, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
- 1 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (FOX)
- 1 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (CBS)
- 1 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (FOX)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (CBS)
- 4:05 p.m. ET – Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders (CBS)
- 4:25 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (FOX)
- 8:20 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Sunday afternoon games are available in local markets only. Also stream on mobile with NFL+. Visit nfl.com/ways-to-watch to check your local game listing.
Monday, Nov. 16:
- 8:15 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens (ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC, also stream on mobile with NFL+)
Week 10 key matchups
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
It's been a tight race in the NFC North at the midseason mark, with just one game separating the first and last spot. This week's rivalry meeting between the Vikings (6-2) and the Packers (6-3) will be significant in determining the landscape of the division. After a disappointing "MNF" performance against the Bills in Week 9, the Vikings made a splash at the trade deadline by acquiring QB Kirk Cousins from the Raiders. Meanwhile, the Packers are riding high off a win against the Patriots in which they exploded for 45 points. With Cousins in line to start, can Minnesota regain momentum? Or will Green Bay continue its hot streak?
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
With both teams standing at 6-2 heading into Week 10, the Steelers and the Bengals will meet in a pivotal divisional primetime showdown on Sunday night. The Bengals have been playing some of the best football in the NFL behind MVP candidate Joe Burrow, and have won their last four games. The Steelers are also winners of four straight games, defeating each of those opponents by a touchdown or more. Who will lead the AFC North after Week 10?
Other Week 10 information
- Must-know storylines for Commanders-Giants on "TNF"
- Week 10 Power Rankings
- Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for fantasy Week 10
- Week 10 fantasy waiver wire
- Review every trade ahead of deadline
Frequently Asked Questions
- What does NFL+ include?
- Live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet
- NFL Network
- Live out-of-market preseason games
- Live game audio (home, away, & national calls) for every game
- NFL library programming on-demand and ad-free
- Ad-free game highlights
- What does NFL+ Premium include?
- You can access everything from NFL+
- NFL RedZone
- NFL Pro
- Game replays (full game, condensed game, and all-22 coaches film)
- What NFL games are available LIVE with NFL+?
- Live out-of-market preseason games across supported devices
- Live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet. Local games are the games that are available on TV in your local market
- This season NFL Network has seven live games and NFL Network is available across supported devices
- See the full list of ways to watch live games here.
- Have more questions?
- Visit here to learn more