NFL+: How to watch Week 10 NFL games, schedule, Munich game details, and more

Week 9 was full of surprises, and so was the NFL trade deadline. As we pass the halfway mark of the regular season, new faces will be in new places (or familiar places) entering Week 10.

Also, the league returns overseas for another international game this season. The New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions will face off in Munich, Germany, and will be live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

The Week 10 slate of games also features NFC North and AFC North divisional showdowns and the starting debut for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.