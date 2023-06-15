NFL hosts annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit

​In partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League (NFL) today announced the third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and the sixth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. From June 21-23, front office personnel and coaches from colleges and the NFL will take part in the symposiums at the NFL Los Angeles office to experience peer-to-peer professional development and networking opportunities, along with interactions with select NFL club executives.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. "We look forward to continuing to offer participants an opportunity to engage with and learn from seasoned coaches and football personnel within the NFL community."

Participants will gain insights and knowledge directly from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches and club presidents. Both the Forum and the Summit will feature a variety of sessions, including how to build a staff, insight into position coach roles, and the use of analytics in coaching and personnel. There will also be sessions conducted by member club presidents, including priorities and the process of selecting a general manager, head coach, and coordinators.

The June 21 Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum will feature sessions and panels led by NFL front office personnel including:

Malcolm Blacken, Washington Commanders

Malik Boyd, Buffalo Bills

Sashi Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Ian Cunningham, Chicago Bears

Damani Leech, Denver Broncos

Wyndam Makowsky, NFL

Will McClay, Dallas Cowboys

Sandra Douglass Morgan, Las Vegas Raiders

Scott Pioli, NFL Network

Reggie Scott, Los Angeles Rams

Artis Twyman, Los Angeles Rams

Kevin Warren, Chicago Bears

Doug Whaley, XFL

Jason Wright, Washington Commanders

The June 22-23 Quarterback Coaching Summit will feature sessions and panels led by current and former coaches, including:

Reggie Barlow, XFL

Thomas Brown, Carolina Panthers

Ejiro Evero, Carolina Panthers

Leslie Frazier

Pep Hamilton

Jerrod Johnson, Houston Texans

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jennifer King, Washington Commanders

Charles London, Tennessee Titans

Tavita Pritchard, Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera, Washington Commanders

Troy Walters, Cincinnati Bengals

Demetrius Washington, Minnesota Vikings

DJ Williams, New Orleans Saints