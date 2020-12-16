NFL hopes to celebrate health care workers at Super Bowl LV

In advance of Super Bowl LV, the NFL is looking into honoring health care workers during the game in Tampa, Florida this year.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee, noting the league's desire to honor health care workers who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to let you know that during our League Meeting today we plan to discuss Super Bowl LV, including an exciting idea to honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic," Goodell wrote in the letter obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.

"We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests. Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way.

"We know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year."