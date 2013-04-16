NFL hopeful to re-enlist in Marines after Boston attack

Published: Apr 16, 2013 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Brandon O'Brien was the longest of long-shot NFL hopefuls this draft season. After serving four years in the Marines, O'Brien lit up the Frontier Conference at Montana State Northern University, but he was a 30-year-old wide receiver without a top pedigree.

Still, O'Brien was training with Athletes Performance Institute and put together some solid times. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound receiver ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and 4.08 in the short shuttle. His agent was working hard to get him an opportunity in front of NFL teams, and I was planning to write about Brandon's story this week. And then the bombings in Boston happened Monday.

O'Brien's agent contacted NFL.com's Andy Fenelon on Tuesday morning to tell him that Brandon had a change of heart. O'Brien is re-enlisting with the Marines.

"He said watching what happened yesterday left him with a big hole in his heart and told me he wants to ensure that this never happens again to anybody, anywhere. The kid is a real hero," O'Brien's agent, Brad Berkowitz, said.

This is less a story about football and more about the sacrifice that so many men and women make. And it gives us a chance to say thank you.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Best contracts given out so far

Gregg Rosenthal eyes some of the best deals of free agency so far, including the Steelers retaining JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Jets snagging Carl Lawson.
news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: NFL Draft Debates + QB Team Fits

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discuss notable draft debates at wide receiver, running back and offensive line. The duo also share their top QB fits for teams likely in the market to draft a signal-caller.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW