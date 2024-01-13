NFL honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on and off field throughout Super Wild Card Weekend

Today the NFL unveiled three new ways that the league will deepen its commitment to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy throughout the entirety of Wild Card Weekend and beyond.

To kick off the weekend, the league announced a five-year commitment to Realizing the Dream (RTD), a platform created by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and Yolanda Renee King that aims to unite more than seven million young people, 200,000 educators, and millions of employees around the globe through a series of service initiatives focused on the tenets of social change and community impact. Over the next five years, the NFL and additional corporations will work with the King Family and Legacy+ to help fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for an equitable and united America.

"The NFL's partnership with Realizing the Dream aligns with our dedication to serving communities, the values that underpin our Inspire Change efforts and our desire to further Dr. King's legacy," said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility. "As we build upon an existing movement, we're excited to answer Realizing the Dream's call to action through facilitating and celebrating acts of service and social change around the country."

"Arndrea, Yolanda, and I are excited to join hands with the NFL in commemorating my father's vision of a beloved community. The Realizing the Dream initiative underscores the importance of service, collective responsibility, and how service empowers individuals and strengthens communities," said Martin Luther King III. "The NFL's commitment to social justice resonates with the principles my father held dear. Together, we amplify the message of justice and equity for all."

The league also has an ongoing partnership with The King Center, led by CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King. As part of their work together, the league is working with the King Center and EVERFI from Blackbaud to introduce the Students with King curriculum to schools nationwide. Students with King is The King Center's flagship engagement platform for elementary, middle, and high school students. Offering a series of dynamic and inspirational programming, this initiative aims to empower teachers to bring the King Legacy into the classrooms while providing student-centered programming that supports literacy development, character-building, and social-emotional learning objectives. Through their core learning programs, students are introduced to the philosophy of Kingian nonviolence and gain important lessons about how to apply nonviolence in their immediate environments.

"We thank the NFL for its continuing support of The King Center as we call for a shift in the cultural climate through the study and practice of Kingian nonviolence," said Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center. "That cultural shift starts with each of us individually adopting nonviolence as a way of life to create a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world."