NFL Homecoming begins as Bears retire Mike Ditka's number

Over the first 162 games of the season, the AP charted 156 penalties involving contact with the head and neck for an average of .962 per game. Thirty-eight of those penalties were for facemasks, 25 were for horse collars and 93 were for hits to the head. Quarterbacks (40) and receivers (38) took most of those blows to the head, and players at other positions accounted for taking the other 15 hits.