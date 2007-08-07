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NFL holds 2007 Pro Bowl celebrity golf classic

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 04:46 PM

The National Football League will conduct its annual NFL All Star Game Pro Bowl Invitational Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday, Feb. 9, 2007, at Waialae Country Club site of the PGA Tour Sony Hawaiian Open.

Amateur golfers will team up with current and former NFL stars including current and former Pro Bowl players as well as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the event which will benefit the NFL's Youth Education Town initiative in Hawaii.

The tournament will played as a team scramble event with a celebrity captain playing with each foursome of amateurs.

Lunch will precede golf which begins at 1 p.m. Following play, an awards PuPu party will be held in the Waialae clubhouse. Members of the top three finishing teams will be awarded plaques.

Each participant will receive a gift bag of official Pro Bowl apparel from Reebok as well as a commemorative photograph of he or she with their team and celebrity captain. The entry fee is a $1200 tax deductible donation to NFL Charities.

For information, contact Nick Nicolosi, tournament director, at n.nicolosi@verizon.net or by calling 201-489-0049.

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