Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 03:19 PM

NFL helps secure stadium venues for 'Tribeca Drive-In' series

The NFL has teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to help secure team-hosted events and stadium venues, in addition to exclusive content, as part of the "Tribeca Drive-In" series.

Participating NFL sites include the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the Seahawks' CenturyLink Field and the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Additional information on the NFL-hosted events (including ticket details and on-sale dates) will be announced at a later time by the respective teams.

"We're always looking to create new experiences for our fans and are excited about this unique collaboration with Tribeca and IMAX," Blake Stuchin, the league's vice president of digital media business development, said in a statement. "Watching great NFL content and classic movies in NFL stadiums on big screens in a safe, socially distant way will be a thrill for all in attendance."

The "Tribeca Drive-In" series features a slate of more than 30 classic films and comedy acts and more and will be hosted at drive-in theaters and other venues across the U.S. to provide a safe viewing experience amid COVID-19.

Tickets can be purchased at TribecaFilm.com with a percentage of proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter. Complimentary access and reserved parking will be offered to COVID-19 essential workers on the first night at each venue.

Related Content

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'feeling good' following COVID-19 positive test

More than a week removed from reports of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19, the two-time NFL rushing champion said he is "feeling good."
NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives
news

NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL will host a video conference meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camp, 2020 season planning, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.
NFC North inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles
news

NFC North inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles

In the Inside Intel series, Charley Casserly mines his sources to relay the organizational word on impact rookies, prominent position battles and lingering questions. Check out his NFC North findings.
Seau, Brees, Gates head LaDainian Tomlinson's top five teammates
news

Seau, Brees, Gates head LaDainian Tomlinson's top five teammates

Who's the one player LaDainian Tomlinson wishes he could have played with for his entire NFL career? And what did he learn from Junior Seau? The Hall of Fame running back provides a list of his top five teammates.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL