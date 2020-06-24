NFL helps secure stadium venues for 'Tribeca Drive-In' series

The NFL has teamed up with Tribeca Enterprises to help secure team-hosted events and stadium venues, in addition to exclusive content, as part of the "Tribeca Drive-In" series.

Participating NFL sites include the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, the Seahawks' CenturyLink Field and the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

Additional information on the NFL-hosted events (including ticket details and on-sale dates) will be announced at a later time by the respective teams.

"We're always looking to create new experiences for our fans and are excited about this unique collaboration with Tribeca and IMAX," Blake Stuchin, the league's vice president of digital media business development, said in a statement. "Watching great NFL content and classic movies in NFL stadiums on big screens in a safe, socially distant way will be a thrill for all in attendance."

The "Tribeca Drive-In" series features a slate of more than 30 classic films and comedy acts and more and will be hosted at drive-in theaters and other venues across the U.S. to provide a safe viewing experience amid COVID-19.