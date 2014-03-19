NFL Health Update: Study finds no link in prep football, brain decline

The Falcons hosted the team's first moms football safety clinic yesterday at Kings Ridge Christian School in Alpharetta, Ga. The free clinic was held for those moms whose children are considering or already playing tackle or flag football. Ten Falcons players, including starting safety William Moore, and six former Falcons put the moms in attendance through a series of on-field football drills. Former Falcons linebacker and USA Football Master Trainer Buddy Curry instructed attendees on equipment fit and Heads Up Tackling and concussion awareness. Former Bears player Mike Haynes, who now works on Heads Up Football, served as a guest speaker, and Falcons team neurologist DR. Kaveh Khajavi spoke to the moms about concussion symptoms. The event also included a panel of 'football moms,' featuring the wives and moms of several former Falcons players and front office staff.