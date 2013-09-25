NFL Health Update: Roger Goodell, NFL release Annual Safety Report

I was fortunate enough to spend time with the players, coaches and parents of the Parkersburg, W.Va. Ramblers. The time there reinforced my beliefs about the values that the boys learn from participating in football -- discipline, teamwork, self-sacrifice. But it also reminded me how much fun both the players and the coaches have. And it is clear to me that the joy of participating is only increased when the coaches teach football properly, and that means using the Heads Up curriculum. As I spoke to parents, it also was clear that the parents, mothers in particular, feel much more comfortable when they know that their sons are being taught safe and proper techniques.