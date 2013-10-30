NFL Health Update: Roger Goodell, Bears host moms safety clinic

My daily activities are dependent upon the day of the week. Sunday is game day, which means I am at the stadium about 2.5 hours prior to kickoff in order to address any medical issues that may influence a player's participation in the game. Monday involves a visit to the training room to evaluate any injured players and review all MRIs, X-rays, or other tests that are obtained. Treatment decisions are made, and an injury report is given to the head coach. Tuesday is a day off for the players, but I will occasionally perform surgery on any player injured in the previous game. Thankfully, this is a rarity. Wednesday and Thursday involve visitation to the training facility to evaluate players immediately after practice and determine the progress of injured players in terms of their ability to participate in the upcoming game. Friday is relatively quiet from a medical standpoint. On Saturday, we are available to deal with any last minute medical issues that come up. Once Sunday arrives, the cycle starts all over again.