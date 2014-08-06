NFL Health Update: Raiders host Heads Up Football Parents Clinic

NFL UPDATE -- AUGUST 6, 2014
OAKLAND RAIDERS HOST PARENTS CLINIC
Nearly 100 moms attended a Parents Clinic hosted by the Oakland Raiders last week. The clinic took place in the team's practice facility, where moms learned about proper equipment fitting, concussion awareness and heat and hydration education as a part of USA Football's Heads Up Football program.
"This parents clinic is a safety clinic designed to educate parents, specifically moms, about how the game is played safer and better than ever before," said Heads Up Football Master Trainer Bassel Faltas.
Amy Badain, wife of Raiders executive Marc Badain, and June McKenzie, wife of General Manager Reggie McKenzie, welcomed the football moms to the Raiders' facility and expressed the importance of football safety awareness. "There's so much information out there now. The game has really changed and it's changed for the better," said Ms. Badain.
Drs. Eloa Adams and Amit Malhotra of Kaiser Permanente spoke to the group about the importance of football safety. Following the classroom session, moms hit the field to practice proper Heads Up Football tackling techniques.
"We want to make sure that we have the skills to assist and make sure that they are safe," said Melissa Galvan, who has both a son and daughter playing youth football. "We watch football, we breathe football. Football, football, football."
TITANS PLAYERS DELIVER SEASON TICKETS THROUGHOUT GREATER NASHVILLE
Ten Titans players, including running back Bishop Sankey, running back Dexter McCluster, guard Chance Warmack, defensive end Derrick Morgan, and defensive tackled Jurrell Casey toured the greater Nashville area and surprised season ticket members with their 2014 season tickets last month. The players took pictures and signed autographs for employees as they made their special deliveries.
"It was fun to see the fans' faces and it gives me that extra oomph to go out there and compete on Sundays," McCluster said. "The fans connect all of us together, so that's why this was big for us."
CHIEFS HOST SECOND MOMS CLINIC
The Kansas City Chiefs recently hosted its second annual moms football safety clinic. More than 80 area youth football moms attended the event at The University of Kansas Hospital Training Complex, where they received an overview of USA Football's Heads Up Football program.
The clinic featured Heads Up Football tackling drills as well presentations on proper equipment fitting, concussions, heat and hydration, and other youth football topics.
Speakers at the event included Dr. Randy Goldstein, of The University of Kansas Hospital's Sports Medicine & Performance Center, Heads Up Football Advisory Committee Member Chris Golic, and 2013 Chiefs Missouri Coach of the Year Coach Kyle Roach. After the presentations, the women took part in Heads Up Football tackling drills led by USA Football Master Trainer Kevin Brown and assisted by Chiefs Ambassadors, linebacker Shawn Barber, defensive end Duane Clemons, tackle Jerry Cornelison, linebacker Anthony Davis and nose tackle Ken Kremer.
BUCCANEERS HOST SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES AT TRAINING CAMP
On Sunday, July 27, as part of an annual tradition, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted athletes from Special Olympics Florida at training camp. More than 80 athletes from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties watched afternoon practice and then took the field to enjoy football drills with nearly 20 Buccaneers players and coaches, including coach Lovie Smith and general manager Jason Licht, as well as defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, defensive end Michael Johnson, placekicker Connor Barth, cornerback Alterraun Verner, and quarterbacks Josh McCown and Mike Glennon. During the event, Buccaneers players, cheerleaders, and mascot Captain Fear, took photos, signed autographs, and visited with the Special Olympians.
"The Buccaneers are all about promoting family and helping the community, and with Special Olympics Florida, hosting them every year, this is incredible," said Licht. "We're having a great time out here with these athletes."
"I can tell you from the heart that this is, without a doubt, my Special Olympic athletes' favorite event of the year," Glenn Fite, Jr., Hillsborough County Director of Special Olympics Florida. "They are exposed to many wonderful opportunities, but they look forward months in advance to be able to come out here and to have that close interaction with the Buccaneer players, and that's what does it for them, having that close contact with the men that they idolize, that they want to be like and those that inspire them."
49ERS HOST WEEK OF YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMPS AT TEAM HEADQUARTERS
The San Francisco 49ers recently completed a week of youth football camps at team headquarters. The team hosted a three-day camp for 150 boys and girls, ages 10-14, followed by a two-day camp for 150 five to nine-year old boys and girls. During the noncontact camps, offensive and defensive fundamentals were taught in addition to life skills such as respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, teamwork and the importance of education. Both camps included alumni coaches Dennis Brown, Guy McIntyre, and Joe Nedney, as well as some of the area's top high school coaches. Current 49ersCarter Bykowski, Tank Carradine, Quinton Dial, Glen Dorsey, Chuck Jacobs, Corey Lemonier, Kevin McDermott, Al Netter, Lawrence Okoye, Eric Reid, Colton Schmidt, Eric Reid and Ian Williams also visited the campers during the week.
-- NFL Communications