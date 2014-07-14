NFL Health Update: Raiders help Oakland kids with Play 60 program

NFL UPDATE -- JULY 9, 2014
OAKLAND RAIDERS 'PLAY 60,' BUILD CHARACTER WITH LOCAL KIDS
Raiders rookies and veterans recently participated in the NFL Play 60 Character Camp at the team's facility in Alameda, California.
More than 200 youngsters -- boys and girls -- spent two days on the team's practice field learning football skills while also hearing from Raiders players about building good character and team-building.
The involved rookies, who spent time with the kids, included Khalil Mack, George Atkinson, TJ Carrie, Mike Davis, Jonathan Dowling, Justin Ellis, Carlos Fields, Gabe Jackson, Dan Kistler, Erle Ladson, Keith McGill and Scott Simonson.
For the rookies, it was their first opportunity as a professional athlete to participate in a community event and feel their impact on the kids in attendance.
"It's crazy. It's almost like I'm not really in the position I'm in because I'm still Khalil," said Mack. "It's crazy that they look at you the way they do, and I just don't want to let them down and disappoint them in any way."
Raiders veterans Tony Bergstrom, Kevin Boothe, Tyvon Branch, Juron CrinerGreg Jenkins, Nick Kasa, Brian Leonhardt and Jeremy Stewart also took part in the camp.
"It's a great opportunity to get to spend some time with great kids," said Boothe. "Obviously, there's a football-learning aspect to it, but it's also a good character-building camp. The kids out there have great attitudes, and there's no doubt in my mind that they're going to grow up to be successful individuals, whether it's in athletics or elsewhere."
The Raiders teamed up with the Muñoz Agency, run by NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz's son, Michael Munoz, to execute fun-filled days for the camp participants.
ARIZONA CARDINALS HOST PLAYER SAFETY COACHES CLINIC AND HSPD 7-ON-7 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
The Cardinals recently hosted a Heads Up Football Player Safety Coaches Clinic at the team's training facility for more than 100 youth and high school football coaches from across the state. The coaches spent time learning about the importance of promoting safe play at the youth level, including instruction on concussion awareness, coaching education, proper tackling fundamentals and equipment fitting.
As part of the NFL High School Player Development program, the Cardinals hosted a 7-on-7 regional tournament at University of Phoenix Stadium for more than 300 high school athletes from across Arizona. The team from Verrado High School (Buckeye, Arizona) in the Agua Fria school district placed first in the tournament and will represent the Cardinals at the national tournament in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 13-16.
DOLPHINS HOST FOOTBALL SKILLS DAY FOR MICCOSUKEE VILLAGE
Miami Dolphins players, alumni and cheerleaders recently visited the Miccosukee Village to host a football skills day. The team was greeted by Colley Billie, chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida. Dolphins players then led children of the tribe in Gatorade Junior Training Camp activities, including teamwork and special skill-position drills.
Current Dolphins wide receiver Rishard Matthews and running back Lamar Miller were in attendance, along with former Dolphins Nat Moore, A.J. Duhe, Twan Russell, Jed Weaver, Louis Oliver, Mark Duper, and Woody Bennett. The players, alumni and cheerleaders signed autographs and posed for pictures.
FORMER PLAYER BENEFITS
Here are some statistics on programs that provide benefits to former NFL players:
- Retired players have received $68,233,245 through the Bert/Rozelle retirement plan in the past 12 months.
- In the same time period, former players' widows and surviving children have received more than $10,630,731.
- 309 applications have been approved under the 88 Plan since its inception in 2007.
- Since 2007, more than $31 million has been distributed through the 88 Plan.
- Since its creation in 2007, the NFL Player Care Foundation has issued more $6,224,462 in grants to 648 former players to cover medical and housing expenses.
