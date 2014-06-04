NFL Health Update: Patriots hold first Heads Up Football moms clinic

NFL HEALTH UPDATE -- June 4, 2014
GOODELL, KRAFT ATTEND FIRST NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS MOMS CLINIC
More than 300 attended the Patriots' first Moms Clinic in Foxborough, Massachusetts last Thursday. Attendees learned about football fundamentals, equipment fitting, concussion awareness and heat and hydration as a part of USA Football's Heads Up Football program.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft attended the event, which took place inside Gillette Stadium's Dana-Farber Field House.
"It's important for us to talk about the rewards of playing the game of football," Goodell said. "It's important for us to get the right information to moms and to families that are making the decisions - and to encourage our kids to play sports."
Chris Golic, Rhonda Tippett and Bianca Wilfork participated in a discussion on the importance of parental engagement, and several Patriots players led moms through football skills and drills.
"To hear from people whose families have had significant experience playing the game, how few injuries they really do experience, that makes me feel better about it," said Megan Goff, a mom who attended the clinic.
Heads Up Football Advisory Committee member Dr. Elizabeth Pieroth spoke on concussion recognition and response. Patriots trainer Jim Whalen discussed proper management of heat and hydration.
"I can tell you that (football) has been one of the great experiences of my life," Kraft said. "The life lessons you learn playing the game, I don't think you can get anywhere else."
RAIDERS RECOGNIZE LOCAL STUDENT'S ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENTS
Current and former Raiders players, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown, escorted Ahmad throughout the team's Alameda facility and treated him to a shopping spree in the Raiders' Pro Shop. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie concluded the visit by surprising Ahmad with a new Microsoft Surface Tablet to use in college.
"It was definitely a lot of fun," Ahmad said. "It's good to meet players who are committed to excellence and to supporting me on my journey."
ARIZONA CARDINALS HOST FOOTBALL CLINICS IN MEXICO CITY
The Cardinals recently hosted more than 200 children and 100 moms at a kids camp and Moms Football Clinic, which took place at Ciudad Universitaria in Mexico City.
The program covered proper tackling, equipment fitting, heat and hydration education and concussion awareness. Former Cardinals running back Damien Anderson and offensive guard Rolando Cantu joined the attendees for on-field drills.
Following the Moms Clinic, 50 youth football coaches participated in a Coaching Clinic. Anderson and Cantu led the coaches through Heads Up Football tackling drills.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS DEDICATE FITNESS ZONE
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focusing their efforts just the way the team's late Owner/President Malcolm Glazer would have wanted: giving back to Bay Area youth, and inspiring a young generation to become the leaders of tomorrow.
A group of Buccaneers representatives -- including Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, head coach Lovie Smith, defensive end Michael Johnson, running back Doug Martin and 18 of the team's rookie players -- joined Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools Maryellen Elia and students at B.C. Graham Elementary School last week to celebrate the completion of the first Buccaneers Fitness Zone of 2014. As part of the NFL's Play 60 initiative, the Buccaneers have dedicated Fitness Zones to promote and enhance recreation and physical education needs at local schools.
The Buccaneers also used the gathering to introduce "Ticket to the Future," an exciting new opportunity for fifth grade graduates aspiring to future success. Students will be encouraged to redeem their ticket for a job interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization after graduating from college.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS PARTNER WITH MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION
The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation and Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic recently announced a partnership to fund three local children's wishes a year. The partnership was announced at Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic's inaugural "Evening of Wishes" gala in Washington, D.C. Those in attendance saw the debut of 5-year-old Addy's first-ever music video – her rendition of Katy Perry's song "Roar." Through treatment for Stage IV cancer, Addy developed a love for music. Her wish was to become a pop star. Make-A-Wish and the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation helped Addy's dream come true.
RALPH & MARY WILSON VISITING GUEST LECTURE SERIES
University at Buffalo Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently hosted Dr. Scott Rodeo, associate team physician for the New York Giants, as a guest speaker of the Ralph & Mary Wilson Visiting Guest Lecture Series at the Erie County Medical Center. To date, the series has welcomed 10 visiting physician experts to western New York to address the local orthopaedic community about new orthopaedic concepts and techniques. Rodeo's presentation focused on meniscus transplantation, scientific improvements in cell biology and alternative options for meniscal replacements. In September 2011, Ralph & Mary Wilson donated $1 million to University at Buffalo Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine through the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.
CHICAGO BEARS ROOKIE CLASS VISITS VETERANS AS PART OF "BEARS ROOKIE RALLY"
In honor of Memorial Day, the Chicago Bears 2014 draft class recently spent time visiting military veterans and members of the U.S. Navy at Naval Station Great Lakes and the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago.
The visit was the second of various activities Bears rookies will participate in throughout the year as part of the team's "Rookie Rally" program. The program was created to involve first-year players in charitable activities throughout the season. The "Rookie Rally" helps rookies learn more about their new community, serve charitable organizations in Chicago and bond together through volunteerism.
DR. JONATHAN DREZNER RECEIVES KOREY STRINGER INSTITUTE LIFESAVING RESEARCH AWARD
Dr. Jonathan Drezner, a team physician for the Seattle Seahawks and University of Washington Huskies, recently received the Korey Stringer Institute (KSI) Lifesaving Research Award.
Dr. Drezner received the award at NFL headquarters in New York City. Doug Casa, chief operating officer of KSI at the University of Connecticut, presented the award. Dr. Drezner is an associate professor and residency faculty member in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Washington and associate director of the school's Sports Medicine Fellowship.
