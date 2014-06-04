NFL Health Update: Patriots hold first Heads Up Football moms clinic

University at Buffalo Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently hosted Dr. Scott Rodeo, associate team physician for the New York Giants, as a guest speaker of the Ralph & Mary Wilson Visiting Guest Lecture Series at the Erie County Medical Center. To date, the series has welcomed 10 visiting physician experts to western New York to address the local orthopaedic community about new orthopaedic concepts and techniques. Rodeo's presentation focused on meniscus transplantation, scientific improvements in cell biology and alternative options for meniscal replacements. In September 2011, Ralph & Mary Wilson donated $1 million to University at Buffalo Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine through the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.